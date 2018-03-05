It’s not easy being Jim Acosta. He just never seems to get the respect he’s entitled to from the White House. Today was no different:

Third press briefing in a row that @PressSec did not take a question from CNN. #courage — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 5, 2018

Can you believe it? After all the courtesy and professionalism Acosta has shown, this is the thanks he gets?

"Sarah, that's the third briefing you've not taken a question from CNN" — The unmistakeable voice of CNN's @Acosta pic.twitter.com/qdNBpXXx7o — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 5, 2018

“Unmistakable” is right. We’d know that whine anywhere!

But how are YOU doing, Jim? Are you okay? https://t.co/d81cC4BxJh — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2018

That’s really all that matters here.

“Why won’t you pay attention to me?”

I don't think you understand that the world doesn't revolve around you, Jim. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2018

Maybe they are tired of your antics? — bladeandbarrel (@Bladeandbarrel) March 5, 2018

“Antics” is actually a great word for what Acosta does. If you think about it, Sarah Sanders was actually doing him a favor:

It was for your own good. https://t.co/WX95pzhVax — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) March 5, 2018

If anything, Jim Acosta should be thanking her for snubbing him. Use this as a learning experience!