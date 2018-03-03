Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of espionage in 2013 and received a commuted sentence from Barack Obama in 2016, is going to speak at UCLA. Make sure you’re not drinking a beverage when you read the topic:

Wow! That’s even funnier than James Comey teaching an ethics course.

Via Campus Reform:

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has invited Chelsea Manning to give a talk next week on “ethics in public service” and “activism and protest.” “A Conversation with Chelsea Manning” will give UCLA students the opportunity to hear from the former U.S. military intelligence analyst, who was imprisoned on six counts of espionage before President Obama commuted her sentence in January 2017. “As an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, Chelsea Manning disclosed classified documents to WikiLeaks.”

You just can’t make this stuff up.

I wish this was a joke. Chelsea Manning & ethics do not go together. #ChelseaManning https://t.co/pwJGUHLzpo — VeronicaCorningstone (@Andrea737312) March 3, 2018

Kind of an oxymoron https://t.co/WypFUhM0Lk — Sherry Berry 🇺🇸 (@flynlady) March 3, 2018

