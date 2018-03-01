Something being driven through the streets of DC Thursday evening caused some heads to turn:

There is a missile on 15th and H St. NW in DC…seriously @Acosta pic.twitter.com/v1K3ZiKzt7 — Ted Glasnow (@TedGlasnow) March 2, 2018





What happened? Did somebody purchase a “weapon of war” from a nearby Bass Pro Shop or something? Nah, reportedly a driver got a little lost:

Missile near WH tonight? Turns out it was military equipment being transported, driver accidentally ended up in DC per law enforcement https://t.co/xBsUM96Tjb — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) March 2, 2018

It’s not a missile, but before the weekend begins USA Today might report that there’s an available chainsaw bayonet attachment for it, and, if necessary, assign blame to the NRA.

*Fully-Automatic A-10 drop tank — Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) March 2, 2018

Do they have these at Kroger? — Quotron (@Quotron_) March 2, 2018

That's a missile like an AR-15 is a "machine gun."

Soooo…..just another day on CNN. — Bryan Suits, Los Angeles' Anti Dude (@darksecretplace) March 2, 2018

Who among us hasn't accidentally brought a missile to DC https://t.co/qIA7HvT6k4 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 2, 2018

I mean, who among us hasn’t ended up in DC with our missile on accident? Oopsie! https://t.co/JzyRH7PxAT — MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) March 2, 2018

ANYTHING can happen!