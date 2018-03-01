Something being driven through the streets of DC Thursday evening caused some heads to turn:
There is a missile on 15th and H St. NW in DC…seriously @Acosta pic.twitter.com/v1K3ZiKzt7
— Ted Glasnow (@TedGlasnow) March 2, 2018
What happened? Did somebody purchase a “weapon of war” from a nearby Bass Pro Shop or something? Nah, reportedly a driver got a little lost:
Missile near WH tonight? Turns out it was military equipment being transported, driver accidentally ended up in DC per law enforcement https://t.co/xBsUM96Tjb
— Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) March 2, 2018
It’s not a missile, but before the weekend begins USA Today might report that there’s an available chainsaw bayonet attachment for it, and, if necessary, assign blame to the NRA.
WHAT THE HOLY HELL https://t.co/N3fRFf7Bme
— GayR-15 (@GayPatriot) March 2, 2018
A-10 drop tank: pic.twitter.com/mhCT8xvJn6
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 2, 2018
*Fully-Automatic A-10 drop tank
— Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) March 2, 2018
Do they have these at Kroger?
— Quotron (@Quotron_) March 2, 2018
That's a missile like an AR-15 is a "machine gun."
Soooo…..just another day on CNN.
— Bryan Suits, Los Angeles' Anti Dude (@darksecretplace) March 2, 2018
Who among us hasn't accidentally brought a missile to DC https://t.co/qIA7HvT6k4
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 2, 2018
I mean, who among us hasn’t ended up in DC with our missile on accident? Oopsie! https://t.co/JzyRH7PxAT
— MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) March 2, 2018
ANYTHING can happen!