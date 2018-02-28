As Twitchy told you earlier this evening:

The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Penn., held a “commitment ceremony” in which couples were blessed with their AR-15s.

For the record, the Sanctuary, a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, follows the teachings of Rev. Hyung Jin Moon, youngest son of Sun Myung Moon of “Moonies” fame.

For what it’s worth, even the Church of Satan referred to the group as a “cult.”

Trending

Even though that’s as fringe and fringe can possibly get, former Obama NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor declared Obama’s controversial remark that many Christians “cling to their guns and religion” as vindicated:

That’s a pretty broad brush, but sure, go with that!

SHH! Don’t tell Tommy the comparisons are apples & bananas (as CNN might say).

Yes, please carry this message into the November midterms, Democrats!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentBarack Obamabitter clingersgun controlreligionTommy Vietor