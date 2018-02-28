As Twitchy told you earlier this evening:

The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Penn., held a “commitment ceremony” in which couples were blessed with their AR-15s. For the record, the Sanctuary, a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, follows the teachings of Rev. Hyung Jin Moon, youngest son of Sun Myung Moon of “Moonies” fame.

For what it’s worth, even the Church of Satan referred to the group as a “cult.”

Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles and some wearing bullet crowns, participated in a commitment ceremony today at World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, in Newfoundland, Pa. The event led a nearby school to cancel classes for the day. Photos @jacquelinelarma pic.twitter.com/GXzrZeK41z — AP Images (@AP_Images) February 28, 2018

Even though that’s as fringe and fringe can possibly get, former Obama NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor declared Obama’s controversial remark that many Christians “cling to their guns and religion” as vindicated:

Still can’t believe Obama said people cling to guns and religion. Outrageous. https://t.co/3wEZoTbA24 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 28, 2018

That’s a pretty broad brush, but sure, go with that!

A literal cult is acting like a literal cult, but sure @TVietor08, that definitely vindicates Obama's comments about all working-class Americans pic.twitter.com/kOHfx4A88c — RIP Hope⚰️ (@HashtagGriswold) February 28, 2018

SHH! Don’t tell Tommy the comparisons are apples & bananas (as CNN might say).

Comments that he apologized for, but apparently his staffers still believed the entire time. Take that, you stupid redneck Christians! — RIP Hope⚰️ (@HashtagGriswold) February 28, 2018

Moonie splinter group = Middle America — packsoldier (@RB_Archibald) February 28, 2018

Yes, please carry this message into the November midterms, Democrats!