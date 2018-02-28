On Wednesday, the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Penn., held a “commitment ceremony” in which couples were blessed with their AR-15s.

For the record, the Sanctuary, a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, follows the teachings of Rev. Hyung Jin Moon, youngest son of Sun Myung Moon of “Moonies” fame.

Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles and some wearing bullet crowns, participated in a commitment ceremony today at World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, in Newfoundland, Pa. The event led a nearby school to cancel classes for the day. Photos @jacquelinelarma pic.twitter.com/GXzrZeK41z — AP Images (@AP_Images) February 28, 2018

Jesus fucking hates these people https://t.co/WqQ2n0l9gl — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 28, 2018

Lauren Duca has a way with words, doesn’t she? We doubt Jesus hates these people, but we’d really ask anyone who’d rush to compare this group to mainstream Christians to step back and take a deep breath first.

A church in Pennsylvania says they will host a blessing ceremony for couples and their AR-15s. https://t.co/bC78crgPaW — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2018

The church of Satan https://t.co/Gb91ZZX7FD — Bardamel (@bardamel) February 28, 2018

For what it’s worth, even the Church of Satan doesn’t want to be lumped in with this crowd.

Nope. The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary which is a breakaway from the Unification Church and has often been described as a cult. https://t.co/NS017oHdRF — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) February 28, 2018

Nope … these guys are way too fringe for the Church of Satan:

Members of the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary participate in a Perfection Stage Book of Life Registration Blessing with their AR-15 rifles 📷: @spencerplatt1 pic.twitter.com/mmQWaO9E3T — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) February 28, 2018

