On Wednesday, the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Penn., held a “commitment ceremony” in which couples were blessed with their AR-15s.

For the record, the Sanctuary, a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, follows the teachings of Rev. Hyung Jin Moon, youngest son of Sun Myung Moon of “Moonies” fame.

Lauren Duca has a way with words, doesn’t she? We doubt Jesus hates these people, but we’d really ask anyone who’d rush to compare this group to mainstream Christians to step back and take a deep breath first.

For what it’s worth, even the Church of Satan doesn’t want to be lumped in with this crowd.

Nope … these guys are way too fringe for the Church of Satan:

