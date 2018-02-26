Student David Hogg was at the Parkland, Florida high school where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and injured many more, and he’s since been an outspoken opponent of the NRA. However, Hogg has spoken up in defense of the Broward County sheriff’s deputies who reportedly waited outside the scene of the shooting for several minutes until officers from a different department arrived and moved in:

Florida survivor defends officer who did not enter shooting scene: Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15? https://t.co/yd3BmMIRn8 pic.twitter.com/YOtjfLgC0Y — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2018

Benghazi hero Kris Paronto took exception and served up a lesson on duty and service:

Ummm.. I did, .. actually THEY (plural) were AK-47’s, RPG’s and a few PKM’s (look them up if you don’t know leftist gun know experts 😂). It’s called selfless service. Something liberalists, your cowardly politicians , and leftist media know nothing about. #john1513 #Tanto https://t.co/DL5jEhDdP1 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) February 26, 2018

Ouch! Any questions?

One of our nation’s real heroes just 🎤-dropped all over @davidhogg111’s ridiculous defense of cowardice. https://t.co/SHKYi6drMr — Sam 🇺🇸 (@alpha1dawg) February 26, 2018

***

Related:

Benghazi hero Kris Paronto FLATTENS Chelsea Handler’s anti-gun soapbox with a BIG truth hammer

DAMN son! Benghazi hero Kris Paronto STOMPS James Comey for kissing ‘free (fake) press’ ass

SAVAGE: ‘Hero of Benghazi’ Kris Paronto just REKT Hillary and her bitchy Puerto Rico tweet

SAVAGE: Kris Paronto puts Joy Reid on BLAST for using Benghazi in attack on Trump over Niger