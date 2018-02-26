Student David Hogg was at the Parkland, Florida high school where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and injured many more, and he’s since been an outspoken opponent of the NRA. However, Hogg has spoken up in defense of the Broward County sheriff’s deputies who reportedly waited outside the scene of the shooting for several minutes until officers from a different department arrived and moved in:

Benghazi hero Kris Paronto took exception and served up a lesson on duty and service:

Trending

Ouch! Any questions?

***

Related:

Benghazi hero Kris Paronto FLATTENS Chelsea Handler’s anti-gun soapbox with a BIG truth hammer

DAMN son! Benghazi hero Kris Paronto STOMPS James Comey for kissing ‘free (fake) press’ ass

SAVAGE: ‘Hero of Benghazi’ Kris Paronto just REKT Hillary and her bitchy Puerto Rico tweet

SAVAGE: Kris Paronto puts Joy Reid on BLAST for using Benghazi in attack on Trump over Niger

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benghazidavid hoggKris Parontoparkland school shooting