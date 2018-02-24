Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel put out a press release in response to criticism of his department, and it’s, um, something else:

Does that really make Scott Israel’s department look better?

Thank you, Broward's Cowards, for clarifying you only ignored 23 warnings about the shooter and not 39. Good luck on that investigation into why 4 of your cowards sat in a parking lot while kids were slaughtered and officers from other agencies went in. — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 25, 2018

Suuuuuuper-defensive release from Broward Sheriff at 10pm. Yiiiiikes. https://t.co/wIug3k7DDZ — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 25, 2018

Does it really sound that much better to you to say you only dropped the ball 23 times rather than 39? I'd say that just might be part of the problem. https://t.co/1SRQ8CgAs6 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) February 25, 2018

That press release didn’t really help matters for the Broward County sheriff. Quite the opposite, if anything.

Just wondering if it's normal to be so defensive in a release.

Also, thanks for clarifying that 23, not 39 calls were made to your department. Explains ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. https://t.co/TMXZ8F8TmK — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) February 25, 2018

Also, Sheriff Israel held a press conference to announce and confirm at least one deputy failed to go into the school while kids were being slaughtered. Now you’re saying that’s simply a claim from the police? C’mon. https://t.co/YFh3gKRXBo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 25, 2018

Simply amazing.

"i only beat my wife 23 times, not 39 like you claim!" — Nino (@baldingschemer) February 25, 2018

Are… are you actuallying us here? https://t.co/EgyoM0AxT5 — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) February 25, 2018

"We only messed up 23 times not 39" is an interesting hill to choose to die on https://t.co/1E79I9A7xt — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 25, 2018

23 is remarkably better than 39? — Julie Nason Vincent (@JVincentAPR) February 25, 2018

Governor Scott reported 39 during his press briefing outlining his proposals. I'll take his word over Israel's every time. Israel is a complete failure in every possible way. — John Richards (@John__Richards) February 25, 2018

I'm not sure ranting that you only missed 23 incidents instead of 39 is as big of a positive as you think. Second, asking people not rush to judgment after Sheriff Israel went on CNN to blame the NRA/gun owners while hiding that his team froze outside the school is insulting. https://t.co/79ST84qzjF — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 25, 2018

Just to clear things up, maybe CNN should do another town hall meeting with the Broward County sheriff. #CRICKETS