As Twitchy told you on Saturday, United Airlines was among the latest companies to announce they’d be ending their affiliation with the NRA:

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

Michael Moore offered United an incredibly backhanded compliment:

When a crappy airline that will abusively drag an elderly passenger off their plane owns a higher moral ground than you — and realizes they (like the dozens of other corporations now dumping you) stand to lose more $ associating themselves with u, your time is just about up NRA. https://t.co/9ZyCJGbPKS — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 24, 2018

LOL! Have fun dealing with your new “supporters,” United Airlines!