In a rather interesting public relations move, two more airlines join the list of companies who pulled their back from the NRA.

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

People on both sides of the political aisle were fired up about the scenario.

Thank you Delta! You're one of my preferred airlines (I've had really good experiences especially as a frequent traveler with an invisible disability), and I'm happy to see you doing the right thing. — Lindsay Czitron (@LindsayCzitron) February 24, 2018

“Doing the right thing” really depends on who you are and your point of view.

Did you end your discount for Planned Parenthood? — Stuart Henning (@badgerfan82) February 24, 2018

BURN.

As a medallion member this saddens me…WHY MUST you get political? I'm sure there are a few airlines that are thrilled… LOL

BTW…STILL waiting to hear about reimbursement for my luggage broken & I need to use it in 2 weeks. Use that $$ and send me mine please!! — KendraG (@floridasunshine) February 24, 2018

School shootings will not stop because delta pulled their discount from NRA, this is the stupidity of liberals and why the problem will continue, address the real problem that is created in Hollywood and violent video games used as babysitters by lazy parents — deplorable me (@allaboutme4545) February 24, 2018

She has a point.

But money does talk, and sponsorship and participation agreements are money. Enough of these being pulled will make a difference, with everything else being done. — Celia Cameron (@CeliaCameron13) February 24, 2018

These companies made a decision to get involved in politics when they began offering discounts to NRA members. Now that they’re getting backlash, so they’re backpedaling.

Money does talk and how many NRA members will not be flying delta ? Guess y’all didn’t see how many millions the nfl and their sponsors lost — deplorable me (@allaboutme4545) February 24, 2018

The NFL is $9B industry. They've been losing money for at least 5 years. Guess what? You had nothing to do with that. So, please, go ahead, burn that jersey you bought. That'll show em! — The Stable Genius of the Secret Society of Nerds (@ShomahKhoobi) February 24, 2018

It’s not about jersey burning. It’s about not watching games or buying more merchandise.

The right has no idea how boycotts work or that they are in the minority. Buying coffee and putting Trump on it or buying a jersey & burning is not a boycott. If they actually do boycott something, their lost business is less than what is gained. These companies actually get it. — Sonja Leah (@SonjaMcDaniel94) February 24, 2018

You don’t understand how boycotts work either. You’re insinuating that people bought goods to burn when that’s not the case at all.

Why do companies insist on playing politics and risk losing a lot of business? The NRA didn't cause this. Law enforcement failures are mostly responsible #badbusiness $UAL #unitedairlines — 991turbo (@wide_tires) February 24, 2018

Because they want to repeat the rewards.

Thank you @united – You are on the right side of history. Our childrens' lives are more important than the right to purchase semiautomatic weapons that have no place in a civilized society. Thank you for being a leader and exercising #CorporateResponsibility #NRABoycott — ResistARMY (@ResistARMY) February 24, 2018

Being “on the right side of history” is one of the lamest talking points that the left has.

Even United thinks the NRA is toxic, and they beat people up on the news, so — Leo Charles M (@illMac54) February 24, 2018

That’s like saying, “this guy thinks Chris Brown is bad but he beats his wife, soo…”