ThinkProgress editor Judd Legum has spent the past few days spearheading an effort to get businesses to cut ties with the NRA. Because businesses that don’t bend to progressives’ will must be punished into submission.

A handy list of the companies that are still in business with the NRA https://t.co/yHIk29GUF0 pic.twitter.com/Nbe8n4U9jR — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 22, 2018

Legum and his minions have been making some headway, though, and yesterday, Enterprise announced that they’ve decided not to renew their contract with the NRA after their current one expires next month:

Thank you for contacting us! We ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Other members of the Enterprise family are cutting ties, too:

Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Thanks for contacting us. Alamo, National, and Enterprise ended the program – effective March 26. JOhn — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

So, all you’ve gotta do to make a company bend to your will is breathlessly accuse them of supporting murder. Easy-peasy! Just don’t point out this inconvenient truth and expect a response:

Your product kills more people than guns but go get that sweet sweet twitter cred https://t.co/t1O8BpP9Rg — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2018

Enterprise is about to learn a hard lesson.

*whew* Close call. Imagine getting the business of millions of law abiding citizens instead of the momentary approval of an anonymous twitter account. You really dodged that … well. You know. https://t.co/iokqRR1nNW — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 23, 2018

Oh wow! This means @enterprisecares doesn’t want 5million plus Americans business. Very sad https://t.co/NZmHMvjy88 — Doc Thompson (@DocThompsonShow) February 23, 2018

Guess not. But now, the feeling is mutual.

Heard commercial customers are already returning cars this am.

If you’re going to let the media sway business decisions, logic suggests you’ll ultimately have a similar approval rating and customer base as they do. https://t.co/ESgK1a1FmQ — Refined AF (@refined_af) February 23, 2018

Let’s take a look at how Enterprise is faring so far:

I’m not an NRA member. But I look forward to not renting from Enterprise in response to this decision. @enterprisecares https://t.co/1rkXYPPtzu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 23, 2018

I own my own business & travel extensively I just checked my car rental receipts for 2017 & every 1 is from Enterprise there are 13 of them & total over $6000. It ends today. Goodbye #Enterprise You can kiss my conservative a**!#BoycottEnterprise — Random Lady (Lori) (@ldimag) February 23, 2018

Thank you for letting us know as we NRA members will be sure not to use your businesses again — DonnaS (@scamptres1) February 23, 2018

Won't be renting from you this May & anytime in the future! — Vernon Gibson (@VGat9300) February 23, 2018

Thank you #Enterprise for giving me a reason to rent cars from #Hertz — Bird (@Birds_Quest) February 23, 2018

That reminds me… I need to renew my @NRA membership. Won't be using your brands…

and I travel a fair amount. — Sasha to help MAGA❤️🇺🇸 (@SashaHullu) February 23, 2018

And I avoided all three when I rented my car. I was a rewards customer with @enterprisecares, but you’ve become #enterprisecaresless. pic.twitter.com/xZgpYJyV04 — 🌸Not_A_Feminist🌼 (@mom_vet) February 23, 2018

I will never rent a car from you ever because of your stance with the NRA.

NRA member and occasional car renter. — Hugh Adams (@GreyWolfwon) February 23, 2018

I will never use Enterprise again — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) February 23, 2018

I always rent from Enterprise but never again! #BoycottEnterpriseRentACar — steph2keys (@skry8790) February 23, 2018

Thanks for the heads up, I will be sure to never rent from your company….. — ThunderThief (@1stThunderThief) February 23, 2018

Returning my current enterprise rental after seeing this. You had my business for 30 days. I’ll be ending it 22 days early. — Christmas Red (@jswifty250) February 23, 2018

Thank you @enterprisecares for helping me narrow down my rental options in the future. I'm usually overwhelmed by the number of companies to choose from but now I can safely cross you guys off the list. I'm sure @Hertz is equally as pleased. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) February 23, 2018

Good bye Enterprise. I’ve just pulled you from our insurance referral program. Businesses should stay out of politics. — Watchdog (@JustaPinion) February 23, 2018

Thank you for contacting us! I have ended using Enterprise when I need to rent a car. This change will be effective next weekend when I needed a rental. Kind regards, Brodigan https://t.co/3zMnguaeOB — Johnny Internet (@brodigan) February 23, 2018

You just lost 300k of my companies money. You're doing a great job destroying your business. — James (@NoGunsNoGlory) February 23, 2018

But by all means, SJWs. Keep encouraging businesses to write off large swaths of the American public.

BREAKING: SimpliSafe cuts ties with the NRA It's the fourth major corporation to drop the NRA in the last 24 hours https://t.co/DHf5240sL2 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 23, 2018

You can get rid of the NRA tomorrow and still not cause a dent Keep on playing this game https://t.co/RUnYsQAUUz — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 23, 2018

The only dent will be in their profits. Good luck with that, guys.