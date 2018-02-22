On CNN Wednesday night, Dana Loesch took Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to the woodshed over missed red flags about Nikolas Cruz. Israel didn’t like the criticism and instead slammed Loesch for her defense of the NRA:

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “You just told this group of people that you are standing up for them. You're not standing up for them until you say, 'I want less weapons'” https://t.co/Z1Yni5mWFU #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/OcM90XPz7a — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 22, 2018

And a day later, the sheriff confirmed this horrible piece of information about the shooting:

The armed school resource officer at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School responded to the shooting BUT NEVER WENT IN for “upward or 4 minutes” while the gunmen killed people, said Sheriff Scott Israel. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 22, 2018

Sheriff Scott Israel gives update in #StonemanDouglas shooting, including the resignation of the SRD for the school. pic.twitter.com/vRWYPZK1fg — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 22, 2018

Knowing all that, Sheriff Israel still went forward with the CNN town hall that’s been called a circus and a “heckling show trial” in order to deflect blame? He’s getting hammered for it, rightly so:

How dare he when he knew his own employee failed to intervene? This is outrageous. https://t.co/fNqgOTSa8M — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 22, 2018

It's fucking infuriating. — BT (@back_ttys) February 22, 2018

I’m getting more angry as this story rolls on. — LLMajer (@LLMajer) February 22, 2018

FBI tipped off about Cruz, his guns, instability, DESIRE TO KILL PEOPLE in school shooting

-DID NOTHING Deputies called to Cruz’s home 39x

-DID NOTHING On-site Officer heard gunshots

-DID NOTHING@DLoesch pressed Sheriff Israel on inaction

-He deflected

-Audience jeered, booed pic.twitter.com/jdxtGVCput — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 23, 2018

That Sheriff needs to step down. His agency is to blame for those deaths — Greg Buchanan (@goale35) February 23, 2018

And of course CNN’s all over it

"We got bonzo ratings for our town hall last night, which featured a two minute hate against the NRA replete with a Sheriff accusing the NRA of not caring. (Psst, btw, the Sheriff's office was at the school and did nothing.)" pic.twitter.com/kWK588SArN — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 22, 2018

Ugh.

Every additional story on how perceived layers of societal protection failed these kids depresses the hell out of me. It's like this guy fell through multiple levels of cracks due to what I can only describe as institutional apathy. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 23, 2018

The press has spent 8 days targeting the NRA for an epic law enforcement failure. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 23, 2018

It’s been nothing short of incredible.