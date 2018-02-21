As Twitchy told you yesterday, Michael Moore, who has often accused President Trump of “colluding” with the Russians to win the election, took part in an anti-Trump protest in New York City in November of 2016 that was allegedly organized by Russians. The irony didn’t escape Donald Trump Jr.:

Moore responded with what could be best described as an anti-Trump Resistance fantasy:

Moore can dream, can’t he?

Yes, lets!

LOL!

***

