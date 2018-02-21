As Twitchy told you yesterday, Michael Moore, who has often accused President Trump of “colluding” with the Russians to win the election, took part in an anti-Trump protest in New York City in November of 2016 that was allegedly organized by Russians. The irony didn’t escape Donald Trump Jr.:

Moore responded with what could be best described as an anti-Trump Resistance fantasy:

Don Jr—here’s what’s amazing. When Mueller takes you &your brother-in-law away in chains, &then he offers your dad this deal- “Resign the presidency now & we’ll let Don Jr & Jared go”- you’re going to find out what a sociopath your father is as he throws his own son under the bus https://t.co/lwLgQ30ty1 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 21, 2018

Moore can dream, can’t he?

Yeah, yeah. But let’s get back to the part of you being a Useful Idiot for the Russians. https://t.co/hveVAVWgYw — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) February 21, 2018

Yes, lets!

Did you pick this fantasy up at the Russian rally you attended? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 21, 2018

That’s not going to happen, but even if it did, why wouldn’t Trump just pardon his own son, you moron. PS You went to a Russian rally. 😂 https://t.co/DtEXiQkw5a — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 21, 2018

You seem cranky … maybe try more fiber in your diet. 🙂 https://t.co/QuHTYwQsTw — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) February 21, 2018

This seems like something a Russian bot would tweet https://t.co/eN4jYV0M1X — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) February 21, 2018

LOL!

***

