Last night, during the openings of the 2018 Winter Olympics, a number of astonishing things took place. During the opening ceremony, North and South Korea came out together as “Korea” to show the world the two countries are unified.

Host country South Korea and North Korea enter as one in the #WinterOlympics #OpeningCeremony. https://t.co/Ay5QOzAHZD pic.twitter.com/PJs8246IMs — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2018

It was a strange sight to see considering how vastly different North Korea and South Korea are from one another.

Vice President Mike Pence saw right through the gimmick and chose not to stand when Korea was announced. After all, why would a Republic want to applaud a dictatorship? That goes against everything America stands for.

Of course, Michael Moore took the opportunity to use the opening ceremonies as a chance to hate on the Trump administration.

I just loved the whole F-Trump opening to the Olympics last night. From all Koreans coming in together under one blue flag of peace, to Pence & “mother” forced to sit in front of Kim’s sister, to the popular Korean singers joining together to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” – BOOM! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 10, 2018

Michael, you’re a wack-a-doodle. You seriously think the Olympic committee put in THAT much thought about Pence sitting in front of the Korean leaders? You’re probably giving them too much credit.

At least there were people who called Moore out on his bullsh*t.

Wait, did Kim release the 26 million civilian prisoners he has? For someone who "cares so much for those in need" I'm rather surprised you condone the torture of those trapped inside of North Korea. — Tyler Falwell (@Tfalwell) February 10, 2018

Hmm…nope. But don’t let Moore’s “humanitarian” play fool you.

Even Michael would be skinny in N Korea since the people there are starved by a dictator. — Peter Braunwart (@PeterBraunwart) February 10, 2018

The people in North Korea aren’t allowed to BREATHE without government consent.

I wish he would go live there. — Samantha (@ozark_lady) February 10, 2018

Don’t we all?

If NK is so great, why don't you go there and do one of your documentaries on it and show #America why we are all wrong and evil and why NK is so great? Or why don't you move there, you'd lose a lot of weight, might be good for you! Hmmmm, Imagine… BOOM! — 🇺🇸Victor the SnakeMannn🇮🇱 (@SnakeMannn) February 10, 2018

That’s a MARVEL idea! Start a Go Fund Me account for him. I’d gladly throw in $50 just for him to go away.

You should go to North Korea and do a documentary on their fantastic healthcare system. I dare you. — Raife Hollister (@RaifeHollister) February 10, 2018

Just make sure the documentary is one of those that never makes it to the movie theatre. Release it straight to DVD.

We must have been watching a different Olympics… I saw NOTHING that was, as you put it, "F-Trump. " — Phyllis Dalton (@Phyllis_D1993) February 10, 2018

Michael likes to get “creative” with his vocabulary and comprehension skills. This is one of those examples.

Nothing screams ‘MURICA! like applauding Communist dictators and mass murderers.

You’re easily amused. Hey, are you playing Rosie O’Donnell this week? Or, is that next week? — Ron cotten (@CottenRon) February 10, 2018

SHOTS. FIRED.

You loved it so much, you should go live there! Guaranteed they won’t love you! — 🇺🇸LUANN🇺🇸 (@skyzbabe1961) February 10, 2018

If he moved there, the first thing they’d demand was that he deactivated his Twitter account. It would do America a world of good for that to happen.

I bet you believe the sunset is nature's way of giving Trump the finger. — HeyMomItsME (@HeyMomItsMe18) February 10, 2018

Ha. And the sunrise is probably Obama’s sunshine reminding us that “hope” and “change” are still possible.

*eye roll*

I’m with the F Moore movement — We The People #MAGA #ReleaseTheMemos (@hulagyrl101) February 10, 2018

Who’s leading this movement? There’s a list of people who would GLADLY join.

With your kind of money you could buy a house in North Korea… Since you love Dictators so much.. Maybe you could catch a job with him as #ClimateWatcher … — Sunny Hiller (@SunnyHiller) February 10, 2018

Michael “Climate Watcher” Moore. Has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

The only thing that goes BOOM is the button on your pants. Hopefully it doesn’t cause an injury when it hits someone — Terry Smith (@ChoppersPorVida) February 10, 2018

Does he dance too?