Michael Moore is still attempting to make himself relevant. His latest ploy: encouraging students across America to take up the gun control debate.

The adults of America have made every child fear they might be shot to death one day at school. It is time now for the adults to fear the children who are rising up, who will walk out & shut down these schools — and who will very soon be voters. Students! Revolt! We support you! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 19, 2018

Hey, Michael. Not all of us are in favor of what you suggest. Might want to change that to “I support you.”

Question? how many armed bodyguards do you have to protect your large girth? @MMFlint — Jeffrey DeYoung (@usesahoyt) February 19, 2018

At least one more than the average Joe.

Yes the Tide Pod generation dictating gun control …. — Greg P (@WestPalmG) February 20, 2018

Mmm. Tide Pods.

I'll add, @MMFlint, that So many of our youth are Loving, Creative beings, that I yet hold out Hope for the future of humanity on this, our One habitable planet (within reasonable travelling distance.)

Every youth I know (defining youth into 20s) may claim such. — Revolution Now. (@Ripper1960) February 20, 2018

Except creativity isn’t reality.

I am traveling to Michigan. Can you provide a list of all you can eat buffets in your neck of the woods? — john rhodes (@johnrho22373087) February 20, 2018

That’s a way to troll Michael.

My kids aren't fearful of guns, or of being shot. They're fearful of people like you that want to take away their rights and means of protecting themselves. — Steve Dowden (@steve_dowden) February 20, 2018

BAM.

feels like the 60's again. i'm so damn proud of these young people — Nancy Irving (@chefnan50) February 20, 2018

Now we just need bra burning.

.@MMFlint Seriously… can you get an updated version of, or sequel to, #BowlingForColumbine cut and shown across the country, to raise $$$ for this generation's call for gun control? Or just encourage a new national re-watch of the original as a fundraiser? How can you help? — Peter Corless 🌎☮ (@PeterCorless) February 20, 2018

That’s making the assumption people would ACTUALLY pay to see his idiotic movies.

You mean this student/actor? Hahaha. pic.twitter.com/3hQvelscuu — Tim Labbe (@TitleTownTimBos) February 20, 2018

Actually, my daughter fears bombs, as she was attending Boston University when the city of Boston was attacked. She now owns an M&P .40 cal – and knows how to use it. (That is not an "assault rifle") — Robert J Collins (@RobJCollins65) February 20, 2018

And it’s idiots like Moore who want to take away your daughter’s means of self-defense.

Please! Don’t forget all the teachers and cooks, aides and custodians who are trapped in potentially dangerous situations while trying to remain calm for the students we love. It’s not fair that the NRA terrorist organization has allowed schools to become battlegrounds. — marsha evelyn (@marsspring1) February 20, 2018

Typical liberal talking points. Can’t you come up with something new?

My daughter is ten. Her school has multiple active shooter drills every year since kindergarten. She told me some time ago that there’s nothing they could hide behind that will stop a bullet. She’s not thinking of how to hide. She has come to grips that she will die. — Ka-Lai Wong (@KaLaiWong) February 20, 2018

Is this what she REALLY thinks or are you telling her this?