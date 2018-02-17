With the DOJ announcing the indictment of over a dozen Russian nationals for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election while saying the Mueller investigation found that the election itself was not influenced and there was no collusion in those indictments, maybe it’s time to return to a previous Dem complaint in the meantime:

Anyone who thinks the GOP's moral decrepitude is solely because of Trump needs to remember they STOLE a Supreme Court seat long before he was elected. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 16, 2018

It’ll always be something.

Periodic reminder: 10 times in US history, a president has made a Supreme Court nomination in an election year when the other party controlled the Senate. 9 of the 10 (all but Melville Fuller in 1888) were held open for the party that won the election. "Stole" is a lie. https://t.co/7LyKY5uuTs — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 17, 2018

Anyone who thinks Peter Daou's historical knowledge of SCOTUS appointments is accurate needs to remember that he's nothing more than a Democrat operative with byline. https://t.co/yW7f9TUFGw — GadsdenJazz 🔵 (@GadsdenJazz) February 17, 2018

So THIS is the new liberal Russia Russia Russia?? https://t.co/sL507QjlyQ — Teri Cooper Brown 🐶 (@terib3294) February 17, 2018

Maybe Daou should just pack up and move to Earth-2 where Hillary fans are much happier.