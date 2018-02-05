Every time you think Dem Rep. Adam Schiff couldn’t possibly get more unhinged, he proves you wrong:

Democrat Adam Schiff: Russians Promoted 2nd Amendment So Americans Would ‘Kill Each Other’ pic.twitter.com/WW5P1K70pm — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2018

So what’s he saying?

Wow this proves James Madison was working for Putin! https://t.co/rkWPEp11da — Vince (@BenelliM1014) February 5, 2018

Even the Founders colluded with Russia now? Schiff’s definitely a couple sandwiches short of a congressional picnic.

Lay off the Tide pods #SchiffForBrains. — 𝔼𝕋𝕖𝕩ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕖𝕣𝕧𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕧𝕖 (@mlemons1970) February 5, 2018

This guy is really out there — Frieda’s Mom (@FriedasMom7) February 5, 2018

The anti-2A democrats are the ones doing the shooting. — 🇺🇸COLT🇺🇸 (@ar15m4mid) February 5, 2018

Rep. Schiff: Russia ‘Big Fans’ Of 2nd Amendment – They Want Us To Kill 'Each Other’ https://t.co/rd3M19UEz2 Schiff, in his hysterical panic, has gone full blown Looney Tunes—–That's all folks!!!!!! — David Arcano (@wwwbighag) February 6, 2018

This a-hole is "really" in need of good mental health services. What kind of sane person thinks this way? https://t.co/RBmBbjB9jv — Raven Hawk (@RavenHawk4) February 6, 2018

This is what happens when you fail to pay attention to whom you elect. You get a NUT job that parrots this kind of ignorance. Adam wanna a cracker? https://t.co/WIsPiKxZYZ — jdeebee267 (@jdeebee267) February 5, 2018

Wow now he has gone so far off the rails he can’t see them from there — Ralph Vito (@RalphVito1) February 5, 2018

Um our 2nd Amendment was to ensure we could THWART off the likes of Schiff & other corrupt govt personnel. — Rights Enforcer (@InnovativeApril) February 5, 2018

***

