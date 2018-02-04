We know that it has been a rough week for Adam Schiff, but he’s really beginning to reach.

He told George Stephanopoulos on ABC that as a result of the FISA memo release, people may be less likely to report to the FBI a neighbor who is buying a lot of fertilizer but has no yard.

Someone needs to suggest that Rep. Schiff take a long, relaxing vacation.

It seems that way. He needs to do the United States a favor and shut up immediately.

Just think about the logic of his suggestion that a massive bombing could be caused by a memo being released.

Of course, he must have forgotten that the actual cause of the Oklahoma City bombing (according to the Left) was Rush Limbaugh and other right-wingers.

This is far from the first time that Schiff has made reckless comments to score political points.

