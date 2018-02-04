We know that it has been a rough week for Adam Schiff, but he’s really beginning to reach.

He told George Stephanopoulos on ABC that as a result of the FISA memo release, people may be less likely to report to the FBI a neighbor who is buying a lot of fertilizer but has no yard.

Adam Schiff again today suggesting that the release of the FISA abuse #Memo may lead to a bombing because people will be hesitant now to report neighbors purchasing fertilizer? He did the same thing on Friday with Maddow. https://t.co/zXSaF39sCe pic.twitter.com/PPdvcFEWrH — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 4, 2018

Adam Schiff Implies That An Oklahoma City-Style Bombing Could Happen Because Of FISA Memo https://t.co/49gTurFlLh pic.twitter.com/y9J7V895Lp — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2018

Someone needs to suggest that Rep. Schiff take a long, relaxing vacation.

I swear these morons are competing for the most irresponsible farcical comment https://t.co/0DmlunrAr9 — Steely Dan (@Republican_Dan1) February 4, 2018

This guy gets dumber every day. It's quite remarkable. https://t.co/XaYx3mXPXB — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 4, 2018

Is @RepAdamSchiff claiming that the FBI regularly uses uncorroborated single source info for FISA warrants to fight terrorism? https://t.co/C0EKa8bpU6 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) February 4, 2018

It seems that way. He needs to do the United States a favor and shut up immediately.

Just think about the logic of his suggestion that a massive bombing could be caused by a memo being released.

This might be the most asinine response I’ve seen. @AdamSchiffCA is a complete moron. https://t.co/ux5Yqv7DwG — Stephen (@sjbftmlsc) February 4, 2018

Of course, he must have forgotten that the actual cause of the Oklahoma City bombing (according to the Left) was Rush Limbaugh and other right-wingers.

Because according to Bill Clinton the OK City bombing was caused by Limbaugh & right wing radio last time? https://t.co/Kr3Kuzog28 https://t.co/yWbxi4Jkgf — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) February 4, 2018

This is far from the first time that Schiff has made reckless comments to score political points.