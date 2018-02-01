The Democrats, including Hollywood liberals and others, have made no secret of their disdain for the GOP tax plan. If the IRS would cooperate maybe their minds could be put more at ease when filing taxes under a Trump presidency:

“Trump is not your president. Check here if you wish to pay taxes at Obama administration rates.” LOL!

Liberals would be able to alleviate their tax cut guilt (and of course they’re always free to send in more money to the U.S. Treasury).