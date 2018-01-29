Chuck Schumer flashbacks haven’t just bitten Dems in the backside in regards to thoughts about government shutdowns (or Supreme Court nominees for that matter). Here’s another Schumer classic flashback, this time about illegal immigration that flies back in the face of 2018 Democrats led by Schumer:

RNC digs up this clip of @SenSchumer in '09:

"When we use phrases like 'undocumented workers,' we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combating illegal immigration" https://t.co/HQbeZmZ2H8 — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) January 29, 2018

Well isn’t that awkward?

Whether the RNC dug it up or not, he does say it. https://t.co/8uUlVKANki — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 29, 2018

As @AndrewBreitbart often said, Liberals think 1 of the BIGGEST dirty tricks Conservatives pull against them is to QUOTE THEIR OWN WORDS BACK TO THEM. — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) January 29, 2018

Your occasional reminder that Democrats have moved substantially to the left on this issue in recent years —-> https://t.co/GpF4SLUiMB — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 29, 2018

How times change… do politicians really believe ANYTHING they say?? 🤔 https://t.co/hdGIB1WQUx — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 29, 2018

That was really helpful, Chuck!