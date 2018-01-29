Chuck Schumer flashbacks haven’t just bitten Dems in the backside in regards to thoughts about government shutdowns (or Supreme Court nominees for that matter). Here’s another Schumer classic flashback, this time about illegal immigration that flies back in the face of 2018 Democrats led by Schumer:

Well isn’t that awkward?

Trending

That was really helpful, Chuck!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDACADonald TrumpDreamersillegal immigrationimmigration