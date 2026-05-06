Adam Mockler Whines That Busting Louise Lucas Will Spawn a Million Corrupt Democrat Clones

Literal beta boy Adam Mockler seems very upset about the FBI raiding State Senator Louise Lucas' office.

You just created a million L Louise Lucas’ — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 6, 2026

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Allegedly, she is being investigated for selling unregulated weed in her cannabis dispensary. So, Mockler must believe a million bad drug dealers are going to spring up because of this arrest. Are they gremlins?

Imodium should take care of that. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 6, 2026

To be fair, this may require a prescription, just not one for Louise's cannabis.

A million 90 IQ criminals whose only reported source of income is owning several weed dispensaries? — Ozmodiar (@cmonjussthetip) May 6, 2026

Apparently, Louise doesn't think that applies to her.

a million criminals charged with corruption..? I think we have enough democrats... thanks though. — BradenLangley (@BradenLOA) May 6, 2026

Lmao 😂 her criminal grifting is being exposed — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) May 6, 2026

No way Virginia can support that many dispensaries — Gowen Commando (@DaveCinVA) May 6, 2026

Seems like it is flooding the zone.

That’s a nice sentiment but if Lucas ends up indicted or something and her map gets struck down, it’s not going to incentivize any Democrats from following her lead. It’s going to do the opposite. https://t.co/8q5MCZrbjw — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) May 6, 2026

She isn't being investigated because of her 'map'. Just stop it. Investigations like this don't start and wrap up in a week. This investigation has been going on long before the map.

Maybe … wait? Biden’s DOJ started this investigation so there’s very likely fire beneath the smoke. I know grandstanding and being hysterically oppositional is your grift but you look dumb doing it before you have any of details. Try to be honest and ethical? Try? https://t.co/L0TjYYMGX3 — grouchy one (@shawn_0707) May 6, 2026

Saving for later. You guys really ought to wait before hitching your wagon here. https://t.co/HXHNWuwf05 — Patrick Glass (@GCElLLC) May 6, 2026

Oh, no! Please defend Louise Lucas with all you have, Democrats. That way, you'll look very silly later.

Time to free Luigi https://t.co/3ewCwZbEkE — Uncle Ad (@UncleAd1967) May 6, 2026

Thisthisthisthisthis!!! Where do I need to be??? Nobody messes with @SenLouiseLucas !! https://t.co/7sOp4ABEw4 — Thee CA/VA/CA (@fedupdemfucku) May 6, 2026

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The Democrats are not well. Clearly.

Hahahahaha.



We’re gonna cut the corrupt rot out of the Commonwealth.



Starting with the narcissistic corrupt racist, Louise Lucas. pic.twitter.com/XFMk3stZVl — KORO (@KOROLiberty) May 6, 2026

Wonder how Sam Stein would feel about that picture? Heh!

A million grifter racists????



We sure hope not. #louiselucas pic.twitter.com/7T00DaXx2e — Jawny Reb 🥓 🐷 ⛪️ 🍺 👙 (@MagaDabaDo) May 6, 2026

There are already too many of those.

No they haven’t. The Democratic Party is full of criminals already. — Bryce_D (@Bryce_DD) May 6, 2026

That's the truth.

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