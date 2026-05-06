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Adam Mockler Whines That Busting Louise Lucas Will Spawn a Million Corrupt Democrat Clones

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

Literal beta boy Adam Mockler seems very upset about the FBI raiding State Senator Louise Lucas' office. 

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Allegedly, she is being investigated for selling unregulated weed in her cannabis dispensary. So, Mockler must believe a million bad drug dealers are going to spring up because of this arrest. Are they gremlins?

To be fair, this may require a prescription, just not one for Louise's cannabis.

Apparently, Louise doesn't think that applies to her. 

Seems like it is flooding the zone.

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She isn't being investigated because of her 'map'. Just stop it. Investigations like this don't start and wrap up in a week. This investigation has been going on long before the map.

Oh, no! Please defend Louise Lucas with all you have, Democrats. That way, you'll look very silly later.

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The Democrats are not well. Clearly.

Wonder how Sam Stein would feel about that picture? Heh!

There are already too many of those. 

That's the truth.

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