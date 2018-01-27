Yesterday, Democrat Rep. Yvette Clarke announced a Saturday protest at ICE headquarters:

TOMORROW: 10AM at 26 Federal Plaza, I’m holding a rally to say #IStandWithRavi and all immigrant rights advocates who’ve been unjustly targeted by ICE. I’ll be joined by @repjoecrowley, @RepYvetteClarke @RepMaloney, Ravi’s wife Amy and more. Hope to see you there. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 26, 2018

Today, Clarke was there, joined by other Democrats:

Standing with Ravi's wife and @repjoecrowley @RepYvetteClarke @RepMaloney in calling for an end to inhumane policies by ICE that target community leaders. #JusticeforRavi pic.twitter.com/8vev9TixF9 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 27, 2018

Clarke called Immigration and Customs Enforcement the “Gestapo”:

“We are standing in front of a building that has become the headquarters for the Gestapo of the United States of America”: Brooklyn Democrat @RepYvetteClarke, outside @ICEgov’s Manhattan hq. pic.twitter.com/5iNoTZ0mVf — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) January 27, 2018

Would the “Gestapo” have allowed somebody to do that? Seems like Rep. Clarke doesn’t know what she’s failing to prove.

Be careful. They are the Gestapo after all. 😴 — Al Pouria (@Al_Pouria) January 27, 2018

***

