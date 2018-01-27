Yesterday, Democrat Rep. Yvette Clarke announced a Saturday protest at ICE headquarters:

Today, Clarke was there, joined by other Democrats:

Clarke called Immigration and Customs Enforcement the “Gestapo”:

Would the “Gestapo” have allowed somebody to do that? Seems like Rep. Clarke doesn’t know what she’s failing to prove.

