ABC News Breaks Ground: 6 PM Confirmed as Dinner Time – Nation Shocked, Early Birds Vindicated

In hard hitting journalism, ABC News is reporting the 'new' time people are eating dinner.

A growing trend at restaurants — people eating earlier. A study found that the 6:00 p.m. hour is now the most popular time for dinner reservations.



What You Need to Know is streaming on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/fiel2RdH5F pic.twitter.com/DQ0EY3VsfH — ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2026

Advertisement

Shocking! Who knew people at dinner at 6:00 pm? Literally everyone.

Tell an Argentine you eat dinner at 6 pm and they’ll act like you murdered someone. https://t.co/ll4aRKTtg5 — Maggie (@maggiemoda) April 23, 2026

Well, Argentina isn't America so that explains why Americans see things differently.

I’ve always aimed to eat dinner ~6-6:30, eating later than that seems insane to me. I know people who eat dinner at 8:00 or even 9:00 and consider I them to be basically barbarians https://t.co/CFDGaPIpOU — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 23, 2026

Most normal adults don't find it strange at all.

I’ve always aimed to eat dinner ~6-6:30, eating later than that seems insane to me. I know people who eat dinner at 8:00 or even 9:00 and consider I them to be basically barbarians https://t.co/CFDGaPIpOU — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 23, 2026

Even better.

Nature is healing https://t.co/xlnJfHkFIn — Midwest Antiquarian (@Eric_Erins) April 23, 2026

6PM! Eating right before bed. No thanks I'll eat my supper at 3 or 4. https://t.co/wtm6TBflDH — X9 (@X9_redux) April 23, 2026

6 pm is actually late to many. Heh.

That’s just the practice of “First Dinner” becoming more popular. You still have Second Dinner, Dessert, and then the Night Cap which follow. Peter Jackson put this idea in LotR because he’s a big fat guy and partakes in this formulation. https://t.co/7SIsZqaGDY — Mysterious Semblance At The Strand Of Nightmares (@BigGulpAmerikan) April 23, 2026

This is also an acceptable strategy. Don't forget the sweet treat.

Isn't Gen Z hitting 30?



I ask this for no reason at all. https://t.co/26FLHvo7IO — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) April 23, 2026

Wait. 6pm is early for dinner? https://t.co/qxWJHT73vK — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) April 23, 2026

Not to sane people.

We wanna be in bed by 8pm please https://t.co/u8xQfORtuj — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 23, 2026

If you all begin to encroach on my 4:45PM spot, I’m going to be very upset. https://t.co/HGVG7K85Xt — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) April 23, 2026

Don't mess with the Early Bird diners.

Advertisement

One of the most unrealistic things in tv shows and movies is when the characters discuss meeting for dinner after 8 pm. Is that a big city thing? https://t.co/FVxSVwjkTQ — Projection Sports by Tyler Markley (@ProjSports) April 23, 2026

Must be.

Dinner at 6, drinks at 8, home by 10. The best! https://t.co/8qenBYFD0y — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 23, 2026

Even better is dinner at 6 and drinks at home. That's perfect.

People are just catching on that eating after 8 PM is terrible for you https://t.co/45X1TJpVlJ — Couch (@BCBCouch) April 23, 2026

No, it's perfect. The naysayers are wrong.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.