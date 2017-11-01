Here’s some more poor timing. Less than two weeks before Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, allegedly killed eight people in a terrorist attack in New York City on Halloween, Rep. Yvette D. Clarke was promoting the Diversity Visa Lottery on her Twitter feed.

As Twitchy reported, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about the Diversity Visa Lottery, which he called “a Chuck Schumer beauty.”

No, Rep. Clarke’s tweet did not age well at all.

