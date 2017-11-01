Here’s some more poor timing. Less than two weeks before Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, allegedly killed eight people in a terrorist attack in New York City on Halloween, Rep. Yvette D. Clarke was promoting the Diversity Visa Lottery on her Twitter feed.

The Diversity Visa Lottery is now OPEN. Call my office if you need more information, or if you'd like to see if you're eligible to apply. pic.twitter.com/17k6sSSAQ2 — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) October 20, 2017

The DVL is offered on a lottery basis to immigrants from countries who have low numbers of immigrants to the U.S. Please share! #DVLottery — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) October 20, 2017

As Twitchy reported, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about the Diversity Visa Lottery, which he called “a Chuck Schumer beauty.”

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

No, Rep. Clarke’s tweet did not age well at all.

Her congressional district is in NYC. This tweet aged VERY poorly. https://t.co/Qq4bmSKSWV — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 1, 2017

Aged to perfection! All new yorkers should thank @RepYvetteClarke https://t.co/UPekj3hH8r — Reality (@ohnonotreality) November 1, 2017

Is this the same diversity visa that brought in the guy who today ran over ppl w a truck in NYC? https://t.co/YAnyPv8PhJ — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) November 1, 2017

What could go wrong https://t.co/tIhNePIzl8 — HitchLocke (@HitchLocke2) November 1, 2017

Oh look!

The Jihadist Visa Lottery is open. Yvette here is recruiting to replace the one we lost yesterday. https://t.co/AdmhE0psvR — Mrs. M (@akm_76m) November 1, 2017

Are you insane? These people apply ONLINE, CANNOT be properly vetted, and CAN bring others…Countries including those with terrorists! — Gina (@OwnYourWallet) November 1, 2017

Come one, come all!

The road is open to America, drive right in.

Rent a truck if you have to! https://t.co/24GskRJVME — Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) November 1, 2017

This needs to end. https://t.co/w9F88r6mC0 — Kathleen Martell (@KassMiass) November 1, 2017

Yes, the most diverse country on earth needs a "Diversity Visa" 🤡🙄 https://t.co/YkWUAWwNrC — Stephen Kloscak (@stevekloscak) November 1, 2017

