Here’s some more poor timing. Less than two weeks before Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, allegedly killed eight people in a terrorist attack in New York City on Halloween, Rep. Yvette D. Clarke was promoting the Diversity Visa Lottery on her Twitter feed.
The Diversity Visa Lottery is now OPEN. Call my office if you need more information, or if you'd like to see if you're eligible to apply. pic.twitter.com/17k6sSSAQ2
— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) October 20, 2017
The DVL is offered on a lottery basis to immigrants from countries who have low numbers of immigrants to the U.S. Please share! #DVLottery
— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) October 20, 2017
As Twitchy reported, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about the Diversity Visa Lottery, which he called “a Chuck Schumer beauty.”
The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
No, Rep. Clarke’s tweet did not age well at all.
Her congressional district is in NYC. This tweet aged VERY poorly. https://t.co/Qq4bmSKSWV
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 1, 2017
Aged to perfection! All new yorkers should thank @RepYvetteClarke https://t.co/UPekj3hH8r
— Reality (@ohnonotreality) November 1, 2017
Is this the same diversity visa that brought in the guy who today ran over ppl w a truck in NYC? https://t.co/YAnyPv8PhJ
— Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) November 1, 2017
What could go wrong https://t.co/tIhNePIzl8
— HitchLocke (@HitchLocke2) November 1, 2017
“How do we apply”? pic.twitter.com/BDk1gj21XT
— Shannon (@Shannon75454721) November 1, 2017
Oh look!
The Jihadist Visa Lottery is open. Yvette here is recruiting to replace the one we lost yesterday. https://t.co/AdmhE0psvR
— Mrs. M (@akm_76m) November 1, 2017
ISIS says thanks. https://t.co/RkBTV9Yvpp
— KeepAmericaRed2018 (@PolarWhut) November 1, 2017
Are you insane? These people apply ONLINE, CANNOT be properly vetted, and CAN bring others…Countries including those with terrorists!
— Gina (@OwnYourWallet) November 1, 2017
Come one, come all!
The road is open to America, drive right in.
Rent a truck if you have to! https://t.co/24GskRJVME
— Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) November 1, 2017
This needs to end. https://t.co/w9F88r6mC0
— Kathleen Martell (@KassMiass) November 1, 2017
Yes, the most diverse country on earth needs a "Diversity Visa" 🤡🙄 https://t.co/YkWUAWwNrC
— Stephen Kloscak (@stevekloscak) November 1, 2017
* * *
