The co-founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus, has dropped a serious truth bomb on liberal opponents of the GOP tax initiative. Nancy Pelosi said it just tossed “crumbs” to the working class, and other Dems have slammed the tax cut bill in their own ways, but Marcus went nuclear in his defense of the benefits of the bill:

Marcus predicts Dems will lose next election b/c of complete disconnect w Middle Class as evidenced by clueless Pelosi comments. https://t.co/BcuAMdl0sz — Keith Appell (@keithcrc) January 27, 2018

Well worth the time…this man understands business, people and doesn't hold back on the Dems! https://t.co/evcWManhQa — Deplorable Gregory (@greg52451) January 28, 2018

Home depot now has my business for life! Amen to this man for not giving a sh* and speaking the truth. — Jen (@Jenjennhca) January 27, 2018

There was, however, a massive triggering among opponents of the GOP tax cut bill:

I just cancelled my @HomeDepot credit card and will never shop there again. #BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/4SJzL3gFBc — Timbo Resists (@TimFaulkner_81) January 27, 2018

BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT HOME DEPOT, BOYCOTT @HomeDepot https://t.co/AAhmfo7ir4 — Resisting PerSister (@51PercentofUS) January 28, 2018

Hey @HomeDepot you can tell your STUPID co-founder Bernie Marcus that the MAJORITY said f*ck you 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕. We can take our business elsewhere. https://t.co/X1OQUN5Anl — 🔔 ||| вєℓℓє ||| 🔔 (@VABlueBelle17) January 27, 2018

This stupid person will be going to Lowe's. @HomeDepot https://t.co/XH9gHy0scE — Devin Elizabeth (@KeyWestgrl75) January 27, 2018

And the co-founder of @HomeDepot believes it's a good idea to go public with such nonsense? As a building contractor, these fools get more than $200,000 worth of business from me annually. Not anymore, Mr. Bernie Marcus. https://t.co/hoWRE7YdRS — The Reckoning📡 (@InquirReckoning) January 27, 2018

Stupid old white billionaire says what? 😧 https://t.co/5Gokhrl3zF — madtruthbomber (@DavidBeazley4) January 27, 2018

Time to boycott the Home Depot from now on. https://t.co/kUYp1KT1p2 — Ry (@alaBLUma) January 27, 2018

I'm going to use my "stupid brain" today and shop at Lowe's. Thanks for letting us all know how stupid and brainless Democrats are. I'm sure Lowe's will love my "stupid brainless" money.#BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/iSExZkeTCo — Rancid Butter (@TheButteryOne) January 27, 2018

Oh, man. When I think of the money I've spent at Home Depot, I wish I had spent it at Lowes. https://t.co/5BksG2s6pV — Jeff Blackwell (@JCBwellUS) January 27, 2018

Hey @HomeDepot you just lost this Democrat customer forever. https://t.co/wM55pZqqwk — Scott Wright (@swright43) January 27, 2018

@HomeDepot well then that's that…I'm a stupid Democrat with a stupid Democrat brain and you wouldn't want to get tainted with any of my stupid Democrat money so I'll be sure not to drop any of it in your stores. https://t.co/uEpuRvITIt — Jesus Hidalgo Christos (@JesusHCristos) January 27, 2018

@HomeDepot Just used my "stupid brain" to tell my husband and all my facebook friends to #BoycottHomeDepot. https://t.co/8oMfMdMq88 — ThisWe'llDefend (@VetDreamz) January 27, 2018

I will never shop at Home Depot again. Calling an entire group of people "stupid," whether politicians or civilians, is terrible. — Sharon Greenthal (@sharongreenthal) January 27, 2018

The actual effect of #Resistance backlash to Marcus’ comments on Home Depot’s bottom line, if any, remains to be seen.