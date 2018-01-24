The Justice Department is demanding that so-called sanctuary cities comply with federal immigration laws:
Dept. of Justice sent letter to 23 cities/jurisdictions "demanding the production of documents that could show whether each jurisdiction is unlawfully restricting information sharing by its law enforcement officers with federal immigration authorities": https://t.co/BKvhNcSQbT pic.twitter.com/quKFsVjBhZ
— David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 24, 2018
Meanwhile, President Trump is hosting a meeting of U.S. mayors at the White House:
White House releases names of 100+ mayors who will meet w/ Trump on infrastructure issues. @NYCMayor and Binghamton, NY mayor among the group. pic.twitter.com/pgLzrmCo9n
— Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) January 24, 2018
Bill de Blasio obviously had second thoughts on behalf of New York City’s sanctuary city status:
I will NOT be attending today’s meeting at the White House after @realDonaldTrump’s Department of Justice decided to renew their racist assault on our immigrant communities. It doesn’t make us safer and it violates America’s core values.
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2018
Following federal laws is for the little people but not super-progressive mayors, apparently:
Please @realDonaldTrump send Marines to drag this commie back to your office https://t.co/brBCifNtSk
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2018
It will probably be more productive in your absence, Comrade Mayor. https://t.co/9su1UEJr2K
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 24, 2018
Shouldn't you (and other subpoenaed mayors) make your point to @POTUS face to face? https://t.co/2ne4hFThFP
— Errol Louis (@errollouis) January 24, 2018
so you're not going to stand up for them? good job mr mayor https://t.co/xfhqyYKLAd
— The River (@nileriverr) January 24, 2018
how bout fixing them trains tho
— Igor Carrasco (@igor_carrasco) January 24, 2018
Don’t distract him!