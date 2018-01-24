The Justice Department is demanding that so-called sanctuary cities comply with federal immigration laws:

Dept. of Justice sent letter to 23 cities/jurisdictions "demanding the production of documents that could show whether each jurisdiction is unlawfully restricting information sharing by its law enforcement officers with federal immigration authorities": https://t.co/BKvhNcSQbT pic.twitter.com/quKFsVjBhZ — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 24, 2018

Meanwhile, President Trump is hosting a meeting of U.S. mayors at the White House:

White House releases names of 100+ mayors who will meet w/ Trump on infrastructure issues. @NYCMayor and Binghamton, NY mayor among the group. pic.twitter.com/pgLzrmCo9n — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) January 24, 2018

Bill de Blasio obviously had second thoughts on behalf of New York City’s sanctuary city status:

I will NOT be attending today’s meeting at the White House after @realDonaldTrump’s Department of Justice decided to renew their racist assault on our immigrant communities. It doesn’t make us safer and it violates America’s core values. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2018

Following federal laws is for the little people but not super-progressive mayors, apparently:

Please @realDonaldTrump send Marines to drag this commie back to your office https://t.co/brBCifNtSk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2018

It will probably be more productive in your absence, Comrade Mayor. https://t.co/9su1UEJr2K — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 24, 2018

Shouldn't you (and other subpoenaed mayors) make your point to @POTUS face to face? https://t.co/2ne4hFThFP — Errol Louis (@errollouis) January 24, 2018

so you're not going to stand up for them? good job mr mayor https://t.co/xfhqyYKLAd — The River (@nileriverr) January 24, 2018

how bout fixing them trains tho — Igor Carrasco (@igor_carrasco) January 24, 2018

Don’t distract him!