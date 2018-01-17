Outgoing Republican Sen. Jeff Flake took to the Senate floor today to deliver a planned speech that was highly critical of President Trump. After copies of the speech were given to the media earlier this week, Flake tried to walk back excerpts that in which he compared Trump to Joseph Stalin in his approach to handling the media. But in his speech today, Flake said this about Trump and dictators around the world:

Sen. Jeff Flake says President Trump’s attacks on a free press have “inspired dictators and authoritarians” https://t.co/wsmO9gtnrK https://t.co/1FYpOh1aLl — CNN (@CNN) January 17, 2018

Wow, where was that during the Obama years?

Yes, dictators & authoritarians loved the media & free press before Trump. Everyone knows this! — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 17, 2018

Many found Flake’s anti-Trump speech to be way over the top:

The mullah were all sunshine and happiness toward the press before Trump. https://t.co/rowLA12Hsu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 17, 2018

Remember that wonderful time just a couple of years ago when Iran, North Korea, etc., were bastions of press freedom, and freedom in general, before Trump tweeted about fake news? Those were some good times. https://t.co/pbnRX8JnXW — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 17, 2018

Apparently dictators and authoritarians were totally cool with the free press before Trump. https://t.co/oHdaBnnFhx — Bureaucrat-O-Matic (@VigoCarpathian1) January 17, 2018

And Trump inspired @JeffFlake to quit. — WetHog (@WetHog) January 17, 2018

OUCH!

