Just in case their backfired shot at Trump’s popularity didn’t resonate enough, Newsweek dug deep for a reason to sound the alarm about Trump’s health in the wake of a medical report about the president that sparked quite a media self-beclowning. This is what was unearthed:

Trump's hair loss drug was recently linked to irreversible erectile dysfunction and depression https://t.co/U4LsDN64KE pic.twitter.com/snHDTYcr4N — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 17, 2018

IMPEACH! Or something.

How low can you go @Newsweek? — Stephanie Thompson (@stefthompson63) January 17, 2018

Journalism!

And one medical question calls for another:

Wondering what medication @Newsweek is on that is linked to Trump Derangement Syndrome! — FARNOT (@farnot) January 17, 2018

Hmm…