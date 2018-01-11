New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday announced plans to sue Big Oil because of “climate change,” and also had the Empire State Building all lit up in green lights as a symbol of his commitment to reducing energy usage, or something. The mayor’s bragging about his “green” initiatives continues:

Tucker Carlson for the win:

Ouch!

Also, don’t ask de Blasio about his gym routine because apparently leading by example only amounts to cheap symbolism.

