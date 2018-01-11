New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday announced plans to sue Big Oil because of “climate change,” and also had the Empire State Building all lit up in green lights as a symbol of his commitment to reducing energy usage, or something. The mayor’s bragging about his “green” initiatives continues:

Our city can't wait because our planet can't wait. pic.twitter.com/bVvKQsFuU6 — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 10, 2018

Tucker Carlson for the win:

You used a helicopter to avoid the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway: https://t.co/t6Xnu9HXy5 https://t.co/deyNYeX8St — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 11, 2018

Ouch!

Also, don’t ask de Blasio about his gym routine because apparently leading by example only amounts to cheap symbolism.