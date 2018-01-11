CNN’s intrepid #Resistance reporter Jim Acosta was recently promoted to the cable net’s chief White House correspondent, and again today he tried to tangle with WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and walked right into another zinger:

Sarah Sanders: I’m sure you’re disappointed that he’s [@POTUS] not watching CNN. Jim Acosta: I think he watches a lot of CNN if you don’t mind me saying. Sarah Sanders: Ehhh, I don’t think that’s true. Your numbers would be higher. pic.twitter.com/z7u3lze2vv — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 11, 2018

Acosta was just begging for that one.

And the video

If he wasn't such an epic ass clown

I might feel sorry for @acosta https://t.co/lPP27HdKtH — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 11, 2018

***

