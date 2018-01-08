Nancy Pelosi served up warnings ahead of the passage of the GOP tax bill that were nothing short of apocalyptic. Pelosi called the plan “the end of the world,” “life, death” and “Armageddon”:

The long list of examples for why Pelosi was completely wrong just got longer:

JUST IN: Visa​ is raising its 401(k) matching for employees in response to tax reform; company also will examine other long-term investments. pic.twitter.com/aoo5jT8ns1 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 8, 2018

Care to comment, Rep. Pelosi?

My God, the sheer devastation of this new tax law is like Armageddon https://t.co/pviYQi8OZk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 8, 2018

How can the Republic possibly survive? *Eye roll*

But I was told the tax bill was going to kill people. Not make them more money. 🤔 https://t.co/LDgun4axqg — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) January 8, 2018

We are all going to die! https://t.co/KZCdg1cGLz — Lizzie🌷Alexander (@FidesEtRatio11) January 8, 2018

There goes the theory that the extra cash will go to dividends and stock buybacks. https://t.co/uy8M79BOBy — Mike M 🏛 (@carnuts3) January 8, 2018

Holy Moly…. the big news here is that Visa will make the enhancement permanent! https://t.co/kJPcuXssC5 — Helyn Bolanis (@helynbolanis) January 8, 2018

The Dems’ over-the-top rhetoric about what would happen after the tax bill was passed continues to look increasingly ridiculous.