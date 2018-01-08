Nancy Pelosi served up warnings ahead of the passage of the GOP tax bill that were nothing short of apocalyptic. Pelosi called the plan “the end of the world,” “life, death” and “Armageddon”:

The long list of examples for why Pelosi was completely wrong just got longer:

Care to comment, Rep. Pelosi?

Trending

How can the Republic possibly survive? *Eye roll*

The Dems’ over-the-top rhetoric about what would happen after the tax bill was passed continues to look increasingly ridiculous.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGOP Tax BillNancy Pelosirepublicans