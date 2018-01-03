Impeachment dreams for Rep. Maxine Waters have her bringing out her inner poet. This is… something else:
A message to Mueller: Stay strong and stand tall. Continue to investigate them all. You are indeed answering the people's call. The Kremlin Klan is going to fall. Around you the Democrats are building a wall. We look forward to the day, to prison they will all be hauled.
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 3, 2018
What rhymes with “cringe-worthy”?
Possibly the lamest tweet of all time. https://t.co/iefO4lTpQn
— eric (@eriContrarian) January 3, 2018
and now, not even the weirdest part of today, a maxine waters poem. https://t.co/boiCmDVfcA
— kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 3, 2018
And the day is far from over.
***
