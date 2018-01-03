Impeachment dreams for Rep. Maxine Waters have her bringing out her inner poet. This is… something else:

A message to Mueller: Stay strong and stand tall. Continue to investigate them all. You are indeed answering the people's call. The Kremlin Klan is going to fall. Around you the Democrats are building a wall. We look forward to the day, to prison they will all be hauled. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 3, 2018

What rhymes with “cringe-worthy”?

Possibly the lamest tweet of all time. https://t.co/iefO4lTpQn — eric (@eriContrarian) January 3, 2018

and now, not even the weirdest part of today, a maxine waters poem. https://t.co/boiCmDVfcA — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 3, 2018

And the day is far from over.

