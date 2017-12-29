As Twitchy previously reported, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in a mood to lecture about “science” after President Trump’s tweet mocking global warming alarmists during a seriously snowy and cold late December:

With the exception of those first seven words (which are totally believable considering the source), Warren’s tweet was effectively shredded, and James Woods dropped the mic that totally demolished Warren’s “science” soapbox:

OUCH!

Big time.

