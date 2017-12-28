As Twitchy reported, President Trump posted a tweet about global warming Thursday night that sent media gatekeepers scurrying to clarify the difference between weather and climate — a distinction they’re usually happy to ignore in their coverage whenever weather becomes news.

It wasn’t only journalists who rushed to explain; Sen. Elizabeth Warren stole a line from Hillary Clinton’s DNC acceptance speech, declaring that she “believes” in science.

I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017

She believes in science … you know, crazy stuff like DNA.

White lady who claimed to be an Indian -> https://t.co/sXr42hKqvu — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2017

Great! When are you going to take a DNA test to prove that you are Native American? https://t.co/nBjAdBhzWa — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2017

First things first: science doesn’t care if you believe in it or not.

Science isn't something people "believe in" like it's Santa Claus or a dubious heritage claim https://t.co/xaNKmkbJv6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 29, 2017

Science is not a faith system https://t.co/oVCWmmQPeq — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) December 29, 2017

It says it all: "I BELIEVE in science" That's the problem that #Fauxcahontas believes. Science is not belief. But by definition this is scientism. https://t.co/rk4GEODyxc — Mighty Humanzee (@Mighty_Humanzee) December 29, 2017

If you feel that science is about *believing* and *morality*, you probably couldn't use the scientific method to escape a wet paper bag. https://t.co/jrs1ZR09X4 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 29, 2017

Does Warren truly believe in science? Plenty of people decided to quiz her on a handful of topics.

HOW MANY GENDERS ARE THERE, SCIENCE LADY? https://t.co/xY1ZSLouum — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) December 29, 2017

Now tell us where you stand on gender. #PartyOfScience™️ https://t.co/ngzJCKYJr1 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 29, 2017

I'm going to say something really crazy. I believe in science. There are only two genders, you don't get to pick, your genes control your gender for life, & it takes a man & a woman to make a baby. https://t.co/8xMqLI9QDK — Populo Iratus (@cmahar3) December 29, 2017

Science? OK. Quick, how many genders are there? A pregnant woman is carrying an unborn _________ in the womb?https://t.co/GTv0Egz3w9 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) December 29, 2017

Now do the science of fetal development https://t.co/H5vnH6EA5b — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 29, 2017

Please tell us, big believer in science, when human life begins. https://t.co/9XxYept9Uh — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) December 29, 2017

Ok, @elizabethforma is an unborn child — with its own unique DNA and beating heart — a human? Science, right? https://t.co/iI9YySkgP9 pic.twitter.com/iNHcudiiRa — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 29, 2017

Okay now do when human life begins https://t.co/QgYIhCY0AS — Jerry Dunleavy 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2017

So those same children and grandchildren were living human beings while in utero, right? After all, you believe in science. https://t.co/z8V9qcS4QM — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 29, 2017

Science says that "our children and grandchildren" who "we have a moral obligation to protect" are no less our children and grandchildren whilst they are gestating in their mothers' wombs and not yet born. To steal a phrase from your friend Al Gore, that is an inconvenient truth. https://t.co/419VURLdYA — D.E. (@tkdylan) December 29, 2017

If you actually believed in science you’d think that life begins at conception but you don’t, therefore you don’t actually believe in science. https://t.co/ALPmaWuVNV — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) December 29, 2017

I'm going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Life begins at conception, abortion kills a human being and we have a moral obligation to protect the lives of the unborn so that we have children and grandchildren to protect https://t.co/JKB1lGxB9N — Brian Rhude (@rhude_dude) December 29, 2017

If you believed in science, you’d be able to recognize that life begins at conception. If you had any morals, you wouldn’t fight for the abortion industry’s ability to murder children because of other people’s irresponsibility. https://t.co/J37kijt3GW — Christmas SZN Hirsty🎄✝️ (@TheHirsty) December 29, 2017

Sorry, but Warren fails this quiz.

Make Platitudes Great Again! https://t.co/VaI6LuJFpD — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 29, 2017

If we do everything we can, if we turn the world’s economies upside down, how much cooler will Earth be? https://t.co/DnXX7Tz7Rs — Charles Hamerle (@CharlesHamerle) December 29, 2017

Raising taxes won’t change the climate Kimo Sabe. The heep big fireball in the sky controls the climate. https://t.co/BMy7DDVDh1 — Blockchain Reaction® 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Bagehot99) December 29, 2017

If you believed in science you wouldn’t think a piece of legislation imposing a tax would change anything. https://t.co/6ZLRZrAEfT — Rachael (@Miss_Wisconsin) December 29, 2017

I believe in science. WHich is why i don’t believe climate change is real. We have a moral obligation to provide the best standard of living to the most people, and that requires fossil fuels (and fewer fake Indians) https://t.co/NyX0asWqEv — Ben Dayho (@MaryCohen68) December 29, 2017

Science is a method and you peddle a scam.

I have a moral obligation to point this out. https://t.co/AB5Zd4aKQ6 — Andrea Silver (@andilnx) December 29, 2017

Of course climate change is real. It's called 'weather'. On the other hand, global warming is scam promoted by the left. It's as real as you being a Native American. Both fake. We're on to you. Go away. https://t.co/v7i9WCQkBn — Screeminmeeme (@Screeminmeeme) December 29, 2017

