As Twitchy reported, President Trump posted a tweet about global warming Thursday night that sent media gatekeepers scurrying to clarify the difference between weather and climate — a distinction they’re usually happy to ignore in their coverage whenever weather becomes news.

It wasn’t only journalists who rushed to explain; Sen. Elizabeth Warren stole a line from Hillary Clinton’s DNC acceptance speech, declaring that she “believes” in science.

She believes in science … you know, crazy stuff like DNA.

First things first: science doesn’t care if you believe in it or not.

Does Warren truly believe in science? Plenty of people decided to quiz her on a handful of topics.

Sorry, but Warren fails this quiz.

