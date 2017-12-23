Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Seinfeld-created holiday of Festivus. Speaking of sitcoms, the former Obama deputy national security adviser hopes this year’s holiday Airing of Grievances will be extra grievance-filled:

Should be a lengthy Airing of Grievances in living rooms across America for this years Festivus… — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 23, 2017

Taking a page from his former boss on that holiday lecture approach?

This is why liberals are insufferable. https://t.co/9oIDHbHDgy — RealTalkPolitics (@RealTalkPol) December 23, 2017

Oh, here comes this season's appeal to "get in your family's face" over politics. Normal people don't do that, Ben. https://t.co/KROitFOE3K — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) December 23, 2017

But in many households the “grievances” might not be what Rhodes hopes:

Good idea. Let’s start with the Hezbollah story… https://t.co/A97nqCq2DO — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 23, 2017

Oof.

A failed novelist tried to give our worst enemy nukes! https://t.co/69uUkclpR3 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 23, 2017

I mean if I allowed Hezbollah to roam free and gave American hating Mullahs billions of other ppls money, I too would be a gloomy pile of garbage https://t.co/8Cb1urZcIZ — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 23, 2017

Good one. Hey, speaking of grievances, one of mine is that the ObamaAdmin — assisted by known liar BenRhodes & a complicit media echo chamber — turned a blind eye to Hezbollah and handed the mullahs billions of dollars & half the MiddleEast, all to push the disastrous IranDeal. https://t.co/MdKv3rjf2D — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 23, 2017

We will be giving thanks and celebrating the tax cuts at my house. But have fun in your misery. #LiberalLogic https://t.co/8EpnnOxdja — Jerry in Mystic (@Jeromerhowell) December 23, 2017

I defer my time to the sailors we randsomed from Iran https://t.co/mTVrpG6IxH — Ok, let’s burn this holly jolly motherfucker down (@cualtemuac) December 23, 2017

Why are liberals so obsessed with politicizing every holiday? Why can’t families of all political stripes come together for a day or two and enjoy time together without getting involved in partisan squabbles? https://t.co/D0TV88BZ5R — Dan (@psuflyers24) December 23, 2017

With the Declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital, the withdrawal from the Paris Accord, net neutrality, the tax cut, the repeal of the individual mandate, Russia buying pro-Hillary ads on Facebook, and Gorsuch appointed to SCOTUS, why am I not dead yet? https://t.co/iKyktqQEir — RightWired (@_donaldson) December 23, 2017

