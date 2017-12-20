After the GOP tax plan passed through Congress today, President Trump and the bill’s supporters held an event where many Republicans spoke, including Sen. Tim Scott:

One HuffPo contributor took a hateful and condescending approach that might not shock you:

Seriously? Sen. Scott chimed in with class while at the same time dropping a HEAVY mic:

Boom!

Sure has. But why let reality get in the way of a progressive narrative?

