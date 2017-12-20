After the GOP tax plan passed through Congress today, President Trump and the bill’s supporters held an event where many Republicans spoke, including Sen. Tim Scott:

Under the tax cut bill, @POTUS says typical family of four making $75,000/year will receive more than $2K/year tax cut. Thinks that'll be "less than the average." pic.twitter.com/m4Q6L58D2e — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 20, 2017

One HuffPo contributor took a hateful and condescending approach that might not shock you:

What a shocker… there's ONE black person there and sure enough they have him standing right next to the mic like a manipulated prop. Way to go @SenatorTimScott. #trump #taxscambill — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 20, 2017

Seriously? Sen. Scott chimed in with class while at the same time dropping a HEAVY mic:

Uh probably because I helped write the bill for the past year, have multiple provisions included, got multiple Senators on board over the last week and have worked on tax reform my entire time in Congress. But if you'd rather just see my skin color, pls feel free. https://t.co/KLLNXqIZ3i — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 20, 2017

Boom!

Sen. Scott was part of the conference committee. What – he must not be important because … because why again? https://t.co/8PGeNDL6QQ — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 20, 2017

You are about to be schooled and epically embarrassed. Tim Scott has been working on tax reform ever since he entered Congress. — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 20, 2017

Exactly, he has been one of the primary architects of this bill. Huge contributor. — Deplorable vet. (@StephenCardon10) December 20, 2017

Sure has. But why let reality get in the way of a progressive narrative?

Tim Scott has to put up with racist bullshit like this all the time and he always handles it with class. pic.twitter.com/vfRHjiZoTK — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 20, 2017

For you to completely ignore all the work @SenatorTimScott has put into this bill and try to reduce him to nothing but his skin color is straight up racism. You owe that man an apology. https://t.co/8pC4jjOSPL — Tracy Jeffords (@TracyJeffords) December 20, 2017

*facepalm*

Do your parents know you are on the internet? — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 20, 2017

Delete your everything. — Torrey M. Spears (@torreymspears) December 20, 2017

Couldn’t have happened to a bigger douchebag. pic.twitter.com/YubEHPGgnV — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) December 20, 2017

Is it painful to walk around with that much hate and disregard for reality? — Hobe Brunson (@Hobetnvarsity) December 20, 2017

You're about to get owned! Wait for it #MAGA — DF (@daf1224) December 20, 2017

