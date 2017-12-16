The post-election Democrat narrative started somewhere around the level of Rep. Adam Schiff insisting that it was a “fact” that Russia “hacked the election.” The Democrat rhetoric now has again been downgraded by Sen. Wyden:

Senator Wyden: “I think when you look at Donald Trump Jr. and what is on the record, I think there was clearly an intent to collude.” https://t.co/MHaDRyiP38 https://t.co/eioAsmtWUV — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 14, 2017

Dan Bongino noted the descending nature of severity of Democrat rhetoric about Trump and Russia and predicted where it might be headed next:

Holy moses, every time I think to myself, “they can’t be this stupid,” they prove me wrong.

First it was “definitely collusion.”

Then it was “maybe it was collusion.”

Now it’s “intention to collude.”

Tomorrow it will be “intention to intend to collude.”#Imbeciles https://t.co/w65wz4QpCR — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 15, 2017

Ha! And then what?

LOL it gets better day after day — Motivated Patriot (@aroesta) December 15, 2017

Meanwhile, there is actual proof that the Dems colluded…it's called the Trump Dossier — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) December 15, 2017

***

