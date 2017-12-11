In spite of the “Trump/Russia collusion” narrative not falling the way The Resistance would like, that isn’t stopping Dems like Rep. Adam Schiff from continuing to push that angle with his fingers crossed:
Here is what we know:
The Russians offered help.
The Campaign accepted help.
The Russians gave help.
The President made full use of that help.
That's pretty damning. pic.twitter.com/kRo9NrdQq4
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 10, 2017
Adam Schiff: You have to ignore "rational sense" to not conclude there was collusion between Trump and Russia https://t.co/q7SpftQpm3 pic.twitter.com/0GCU2Rx1Ce
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 11, 2017
Dan Bongino’s among those who have had enough of Schiff’s shtick:
Of all the jokers in the swamp, @RepAdamSchiff is most certainly the crown prince of buffoonery. This guy is an intergalactic embarrassment and living proof that a spine isn’t necessary to serve in Congress. https://t.co/SauUalTkUY
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 11, 2017
Ouch!
Adam Schiff is an "intergalactic embarrassment". Love it! https://t.co/ZJ3haulymC
— Helen Adelaide (@Kezimunka61) December 11, 2017
I'd bet good money that he's one of the ppl leaking lies to the media. Does Shifty think we're not paying attention? He's hoping to muddy the waters enough to have Americans doubt the results of the last elxn. Too bad for him that last week's attempt blew up in his shifty face.
— Francois d'Ottawa (@LancopCF) December 11, 2017