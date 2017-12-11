In spite of the “Trump/Russia collusion” narrative not falling the way The Resistance would like, that isn’t stopping Dems like Rep. Adam Schiff from continuing to push that angle with his fingers crossed:

Here is what we know: The Russians offered help.

The Campaign accepted help.

The Russians gave help.

The President made full use of that help. That's pretty damning. pic.twitter.com/kRo9NrdQq4 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 10, 2017

Adam Schiff: You have to ignore "rational sense" to not conclude there was collusion between Trump and Russia https://t.co/q7SpftQpm3 pic.twitter.com/0GCU2Rx1Ce — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 11, 2017

Dan Bongino’s among those who have had enough of Schiff’s shtick:

Of all the jokers in the swamp, @RepAdamSchiff is most certainly the crown prince of buffoonery. This guy is an intergalactic embarrassment and living proof that a spine isn’t necessary to serve in Congress. https://t.co/SauUalTkUY — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 11, 2017

Ouch!

Adam Schiff is an "intergalactic embarrassment". Love it! https://t.co/ZJ3haulymC — Helen Adelaide (@Kezimunka61) December 11, 2017