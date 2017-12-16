This question is asked on an almost daily basis:

Have we reached peak Trump Derangement Syndrome yet? https://t.co/DVkrHTFWma — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) December 16, 2017

Well, the answer is a firm “no”…

Attorney Walter Shaub, who was appointed by President Obama to a five-year term as director of the U.S. Office of Gov’t Ethics (who resigned because of Trump), is clearly expecting some sh*t to go down:

This weekend I’m stocking up on portable phone chargers, warm clothes, & gear needed for when we take the streets. I’m concerned the assault on the rule of law is coming over the holidays when we’re distracted. It‘ll be a defining moment for the Republic. https://t.co/Ewn5tdx8e6 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 15, 2017

Presumably the “assault on the rule of law” means President Trump potentially firing Robert Mueller.

DC bureaucrats are going prepper. https://t.co/rFg3qCja2N — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 16, 2017

Men, there’s a run on Little Debby’s!!! Implement Operation Mrs. Freshley! Repeat: Implement Operation Mrs. Freshley. https://t.co/E6rzoPJ2bd — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) December 16, 2017

"C'mon men, I'm going up this damn hill and taking that Starbucks! Who's with me?" https://t.co/exVfALiWUj — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 16, 2017

Perhaps Shaub can share a bunker with Rep. Adam Schiff.

The revolution will not be televised. It will be tweeted. https://t.co/5iemSOXjWa — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 16, 2017

I’m prepared and not with phone chargers…… https://t.co/PFA6GARTCn — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 16, 2017

Drama queens! Drama queens everywhere! https://t.co/6XvdgfZ4KO — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 16, 2017

Pack extra tinfoil hats. You don't want to run out. https://t.co/ZoAUgKfUuj — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 16, 2017

When you say no one is above the law does that include Hillary, Huma & Cheryl? #JustCurious https://t.co/T9oDEHBlem — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) December 16, 2017

This man was the Director of the US Office of Government Ethics from 2013-2017. https://t.co/frnBFU7Wre — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 16, 2017

Narrator: There would be no assault on the rule of law. https://t.co/JmBfuugDIl — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 16, 2017

Don't forget the Doobie Brothers soundtrack. https://t.co/Lfkc2ebbNg — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 16, 2017

It keeps you runnin’!

Schaub later elaborated:

This tweet apparently triggered the tiki torch crowd. My theory is people with violent tendencies will hear violence in the language of peaceful protest. But you literally have to agree to the policy of nonviolence and complying with all law enforcement orders to sign up, so… — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 16, 2017

So, will there be a holiday Trump-ocalypse or won’t there?

Yes, everyone who thinks you’re ridiculous is clearly a member of the tiki torch crowd. So what sort of ‘gear’ are you stocking up on? Poster board? Glitter glue? Starbucks gift cards? https://t.co/K5OQGt50qz — 🎅🏻TheChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 16, 2017

Everyone that disagrees with me is a white supremacist. https://t.co/Z1BbPw19h8 — Kaiju (@kaijubushi) December 16, 2017

::Yawn::