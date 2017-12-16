This question is asked on an almost daily basis:

Well, the answer is a firm “no”…

Attorney Walter Shaub, who was appointed by President Obama to a five-year term as director of the U.S. Office of Gov’t Ethics (who resigned because of Trump), is clearly expecting some sh*t to go down:

Presumably the “assault on the rule of law” means President Trump potentially firing Robert Mueller.

Trending

Perhaps Shaub can share a bunker with Rep. Adam Schiff.

It keeps you runnin’!

Schaub later elaborated:

So, will there be a holiday Trump-ocalypse or won’t there?

::Yawn::

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumprule of lawWalter Shaub