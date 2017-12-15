One of the congressional leaders of The Resistance is California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who not long after Hillary Clinton lost claimed if was a “fact” that “Russia hacked the election.” He’s since been trying to make real life match the Democrat narrative (unsuccessfully) and might be sensing he’s running out of time. Hence the panic:

I’m increasingly worried Republicans will shut down the House Intelligence Committee investigation at the end of the month. Here’s why: — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Since March, our investigation has made important progress. We’ve interviewed numerous key witnesses behind closed doors, held public hearings, reviewed thousands of documents, identified new leads — all to understand and expose Russia's meddling and protect our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Yet, Republicans have scheduled no witnesses after next Friday and none in 2017. We have dozens of outstanding witnesses on key aspects of our investigation that they refuse to contact and many document requests they continue to sit on. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

It appears Republicans want to conduct just enough interviews to give the impression of a serious investigation. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Next week, they scheduled critical witness interviews out of state, when we are voting on the tax bill and vital government funding bills and no Members will be able to ask questions, in an effort to squeeze them in before end of year. These witnesses are willing to come to DC. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Despite our repeated urging, Majority has declined to issue subpoenas in numerous avenues of the investigation, where there's simply no other way to get the information. Some refusals we’ve made public, like witnesses hiding behind nonexistent privileges, many others we haven’t. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

The responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation, or to prevent one, ultimately falls on @SpeakerRyan. I’m concerned he's heeding the calls of Bannon and @POTUS to “DO SOMETHING” by closing down the Russia investigation & opening up another investigation of Hilary Clinton. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Beyond our investigation, here’s what has me really concerned: The attacks on Mueller, DOJ and FBI this week make it clear they plan to go after Mueller’s investigation. Aggressively and soon. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

By shutting down the congressional investigations when they continue to discover new and important evidence, the White House can exert tremendous pressure to end or curtail Mueller’s investigation or cast doubt on it. We cannot let that happen. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

