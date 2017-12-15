One of the congressional leaders of The Resistance is California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who not long after Hillary Clinton lost claimed if was a “fact” that “Russia hacked the election.” He’s since been trying to make real life match the Democrat narrative (unsuccessfully) and might be sensing he’s running out of time. Hence the panic:

Maybe CNN has some “sources” who could help Schiff get to the bottom of everything.

Perish the thought!

