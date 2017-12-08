On Friday, CNN embarrassed themselves again with a Trump story designed to reinforce all the “collusion” narrative on the Left, the cable net said the following:

Is that so?

And how many times have these “sources” been used previously?

Trending

Right!?

Donald Trump Jr., the focus of CNN’s original incorrect report, had a humble suggestion along with a comment about any lack of disciplinary action:

What are the odds that CNN would actually do something as egregious to a Dem?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #FakeNewsCNNDonald TrumpDonald Trump Jr.Wikipedia