On Friday, CNN embarrassed themselves again with a Trump story designed to reinforce all the “collusion” narrative on the Left, the cable net said the following:

A CNN spokeswoman says there will not be disciplinary action in this case because, unlike with Brian Ross/ABC, @MKRaju followed the editorial standards process. Multiple sources provided him with incorrect info. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 8, 2017

CNN's editorial standard is that it may "report" on documents that its own editors and reporters have never seen? That's so much worse. https://t.co/2Gw3ZzWhXP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 8, 2017

Name the sources. Being lied to negates any obligation to respect on-background guidelines. https://t.co/gU1xtbRQNX — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 8, 2017

The sources were likely trying to use him. CNN needs to think about identifying them. It would serve all of us if sources realize they can’t hide behind anonymity in order to peddle false info. https://t.co/6GDrNUR2WH — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 8, 2017

And how many times have these “sources” been used previously?

Almost like there's a crew of former US officials who have game on comms, and they're pushing Russia collusion garbage on reporters who face editorial pressure to produce Russia collusion stories. https://t.co/NnxuUZe64x — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 8, 2017

How did multiple sources all mis-read the date and radically misinterpret the document in the same way? What's the rationale for continuing to conceal the identity of these sources who caused so much damage and deceit on the public with their false claims? https://t.co/dixMWJ5OHv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 8, 2017

Does the "editorial standards process" also include hiding from CNN's audience the identity of sources who intentionally lie to CNN, and therefore lie to CNN's audience? https://t.co/FTrloIy5Zw — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 9, 2017

Time to out the sources – the public deserves transparency with errors like this and lying sources deserve the transparency. https://t.co/cTuR74Sxfj — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 8, 2017

This is the point, I would think, at which you burn your sources. https://t.co/GiMNRxE2zn — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 8, 2017

Shorter CNN: The reporter didn’t do anything wrong but our editorial process sucks. https://t.co/fEloKQvh1I — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 9, 2017

He literally could have googled it. CNN is very #FakeNews https://t.co/iOvsAF6Rf7 — Notorious Augusto P (@GenAugustoP) December 8, 2017

Shameless Not that you had any credibility to lose, but… https://t.co/D20WF27uhi — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) December 8, 2017

You've just completely surrendered the ability to defend any story you do based upon unnamed sources. Surely someone there understands that? https://t.co/eEgaDVLL35 — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) December 9, 2017

if the sources lied to him, he must out the sources. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 8, 2017

You know the old journalism adage: "If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out. But if House Democrat reads you a Don Jr. email over the phone, publish publish publish." https://t.co/3HbFMVaHL0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 8, 2017

This is why anonymous sources can be a problem: because without attribution, the reporter assumes responsibility for the information presented. And while reporters may feel an obligation to protect their anonymous sources, that feeling seldom goes both ways. https://t.co/dPxI5IUJhA — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) December 8, 2017

“My sources duped me” is a hell of an excuse regarding information that literally anyone with an internet connection could have verified https://t.co/rqX5OF1Dkd — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2017

Donald Trump Jr., the focus of CNN’s original incorrect report, had a humble suggestion along with a comment about any lack of disciplinary action:

Maybe try reaching out to someone other than the liberals in the room who run to you breaking their agreed upon confidentiality to create their narrative and maybe you will get facts… Otherwise you nailed it. #fakenews https://t.co/bZBjqCEW0p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2017

Does anyone think for one second that there would be no action if someone at CNN did something so flagrantly wrong to a Democrat? #witchhunt https://t.co/bZBjqCEW0p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 9, 2017

What are the odds that CNN would actually do something as egregious to a Dem?