Last night we told you that Sen. Bernie Sanders was busy ginning up price hike fears if net neutrality were to be repealed. Well, today Obama-era neutrality rules were repealed, and Sanders upped the ante:

This is an egregious attack on our democracy. The end of #NetNeutrality protections means that the internet will be for sale to the highest bidder. When our democratic institutions are already in peril, we must do everything we can to stop this decision from taking effect. https://t.co/8GGrJFMdrU — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2017

That’s exactly the reasoned reaction grounded in reality many expected from Sanders. Just a few problems with Bernie’s tweet:

We're a Republic.

The internet is the same as it was in 2015.

And you're still tweeting. https://t.co/5wFow1kj7C — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) December 14, 2017

Honestly I don't know how America made it through its first 230 years. Apparently every decision made during Obama's administration is essential to the functioning of our republic. https://t.co/MXKQviOnTo — misinforminimalism (@jeff_techentin) December 14, 2017

Repealing regulations that were unilaterally implemented by unelected government bureaucrats constitutes an "attack on our democracy." Got it. https://t.co/5DGeOvX57E — TrueAmericanLiberty (@TrueUSLiberty) December 14, 2017

Way to go, Bernie, you’ve outdone yourself!

Agree or disagree with the decision, how is "democracy" implicated in any way? https://t.co/0m96YWAEPQ — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 14, 2017

That'll be $5, you babbling old commie. https://t.co/gc9sPDMND4 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 14, 2017

Let me guess… you taxing ppl to the max is NOT an egregious attack on our democracy? which is really a republic? #NetNeutrality https://t.co/tO7vbYTJ0P — Isisgra (@Isisgra) December 14, 2017

Sanders sets new irony and hypocrisy records almost daily.

