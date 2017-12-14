Last night we told you that Sen. Bernie Sanders was busy ginning up price hike fears if net neutrality were to be repealed. Well, today Obama-era neutrality rules were repealed, and Sanders upped the ante:

That’s exactly the reasoned reaction grounded in reality many expected from Sanders. Just a few problems with Bernie’s tweet:

Trending

Way to go, Bernie, you’ve outdone yourself!

Sanders sets new irony and hypocrisy records almost daily.

***

Related:

FAKE NEWS alert! CNN helps fuel Dem MELTDOWN after repeal of net neutrality

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #NetNeutralityBernie Sanders