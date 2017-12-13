Of course Bernie Sanders, the socialist senator from Vermont, had to weigh in on the Federal Communications Commission’s net neutrality vote that will take place on Thursday. As always, it seems the man who seems perfectly content spending his own money as he pleases is afraid that a repeal of Obama-era net neutrality policy will, of course, make the rich richer and send the poor scrambling for enough change to send that important email.

If you really think that Verizon, Comcast, AT&T and Time Warner need more money, then you should be for repealing #NetNeutrality. – @RepRoKhanna pic.twitter.com/yb4t5Bkp4O — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 13, 2017

Does this hypocrite ever give it a rest?

dude you think the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT needs more money https://t.co/is9jcpSPCJ — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) December 14, 2017

Alternative, Bernie thinks the internet should be controlled by the federal government……which he also thinks needs more money. https://t.co/lTOBlatmoE — CherokeeJack (@ItsTowny) December 14, 2017

If you think the federal government needs more tax money, then you should be voting out senators like this. https://t.co/pCVbd04Fqo — Tim (@TimONeil12) December 14, 2017

I'm much more open to the idea that @verizon et al. ought to make more money than I am to the idea that it is up to politicians to decide whether that is the case. https://t.co/yMpGZHJCnD — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) December 14, 2017

I’m happier with them making more money than I am having a socialist decide when someone has made enough money https://t.co/aEesPf3Xtp — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 14, 2017

Come on stupid heads, stuff is always better and cheaper when Washington controls it. Just ask the VA. https://t.co/5OqDt0qB8C — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) December 14, 2017

Leave it to Sanders to take a non-partisan issue and do his best to make it partisan. https://t.co/QWdzkGZL5W — Brandon (@BrandonHewer) December 14, 2017

And if you believe these scare tactics, you are a special kind of stupid.

I am one of the very few in a 2-3 mile radius that has fiber optic service. Bundled w phone and 20+mps, 130/mo.

You get what you pay for. https://t.co/SadcrjWFRV — TERMINALLY DEPLORABLE (@DesilveyWR) December 13, 2017

This guy is describing something that never happened in the decades before these rules existed 2 years ago. He’s lying to you. https://t.co/eRp4ZX4bWJ — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) December 14, 2017

Also how freaking evil is it for you to decide that companies are “making too much”? That’s why they exist. They invest to make more money. https://t.co/eRp4ZX4bWJ — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) December 14, 2017

Lmfao, you are so full of sh*t. https://t.co/NBEAjB7IuS — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) December 14, 2017

The Internet got dramatically cheaper, faster, and better without #NetNeutrality; then the fetishists for government control started salivating. https://t.co/NBEAjB7IuS — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) December 14, 2017

So, net neutrality is going to protect us from only paying for the services we want and use? Yes government, define what type of internet services I have to consume, that’s going to improve the situation. Net neutrality will raise prices, hurt low income people most. — Jacob Rowden (@J_R_R) December 13, 2017

If a provider decided to gouge prices for a certain service, there’s this lovely thing called competition where people can switch their provider and shop for the best prices. Competition drives the prices down, net neutrality drives prices up. Gov restricting choice helps no one. — Jacob Rowden (@J_R_R) December 13, 2017

One of the best cases for #NetNeutrality is that Bernie wants it gone. https://t.co/YNrhrWniZ9 — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) December 13, 2017

In fact, if you’re on the fence or just confused about net neutrality, just read some of the hyperbole celebrities are spewing about it.

Taking away #NetNeutrality is the Authoritarian dream. Consolidating information into the hands of a few controlled by a few. Dangerous territory. https://t.co/ZVdvmGzcHf — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 21, 2017

Net Neutrality means

Trump can Change The

Internet ‼️It Will Include LESS AMERICANS NOT MORE‼️

Now Comcast,AT&T,Google

Will show you ONLY WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO SEE ‼️SLOWER AND MORE EXPENSIVE AT THEIR WHIM‼️SEE LESS,CHARGED MORE… — Cher (@cher) November 22, 2017

#NetNeutrality is an issue that will affect every single person here. It is not a partisan issue. We will never go back to a free internet. https://t.co/OW1tIVz0B1 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 21, 2017

We see you @AjitPaiFCC and we see your plans to “…fully dismantle the agency's Obama-era net neutrality regulations…” TIME TO SCREAM ABOUT THIS. #SaveNetNeutrality https://t.co/zRq3pNY64r — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 21, 2017

Go scream at Bernie’s house, if you can find which one he’s in at the moment.

