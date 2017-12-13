Last night, after Doug Jones was declared the winner of the special election in Alabama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seat Jones in the Senate “without delay.” Senator Kamala Harris has followed suit with the same request:

Nice try, but no. And it doesn’t have anything to do with Mitch McConnell.

Exactly:

She might know, but for Harris & Warren pushing the narrative takes precedence over reality.

