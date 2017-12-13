Last night, after Doug Jones was declared the winner of the special election in Alabama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seat Jones in the Senate “without delay.” Senator Kamala Harris has followed suit with the same request:

Doug Jones should be seated without delay. The people of Alabama have a right to be represented by the person they elected in this tax debate. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 13, 2017

Nice try, but no. And it doesn’t have anything to do with Mitch McConnell.

Rules. How do they work? https://t.co/o7Uqez3FaV — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) December 13, 2017

Exactly:

He can't be seated until the election is certified by the AL Secretary of State. By statute, that can't happen until at least Dec 26th. https://t.co/eluy8ohX7J — Ben Johnson (@UmpleBen) December 13, 2017

That's not how that works, Kamala, you're a senator. You know this. Good Lord. https://t.co/7NQ9WTQl9U — CherokeeJack (@ItsTowny) December 13, 2017

She might know, but for Harris & Warren pushing the narrative takes precedence over reality.