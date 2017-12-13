Does Sen. Elizabeth Warren know how elections works? Apparently not.

The Massachusetts liberal went on the warpath last night and demanded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seat special-election winner Doug Jones “without any delay”:

I call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to listen to the people of Alabama and seat @GDouglasJones without any delay. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 13, 2017

That tweet quickly went viral with many of her allies worried that McConnell would play games on the timing of Jones’ swearing in order to get an extra vote to ensure passage of the GOP tax bill:

This is important. Mitch McConnell, who my late grandmother in Kentucky despised, just announced that he is going to refuse to seat Doug Jones for a month, until after Republicans vote again on the tax plan. This is just plain wrong. https://t.co/JDjLfdFtWo — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 13, 2017

But, surprise! It’s out of McConnell’s hands and he — and everyone else — must wait for the state to certify the election first. In regular elections, voters don’t see what goes on behind the scenes, but it’s normal:

.@SenateMajLdr said during news conference that Sen. Strange would be in Senate thru remainder of session (12/31) in response to whether #ALSEN could impact GOP votes for tax bill — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) December 12, 2017

Alabama's Secretary of State has 22 days to certify the results of today's election; the winner won't be seated before that happens. https://t.co/rSzMUwO2Yi — Brian Rye (@Brian_Rye) December 12, 2017

Certification takes time. After a normal election there's plenty of time before seating so no one notices. => https://t.co/QRbmY8lUOt — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) December 12, 2017

Will Warren correct herself?

I don’t understand Senators and others *demanding* Jones be seated immediately. Alabama Lt Gov explained their normal process for certifying the vote, likely takes till Jan 3. Can’t seat someone before that, surely? 1 — Guy Gavriel Kay (@guygavrielkay) December 13, 2017

Over to you, Alabama:

From McConnell spokesman @StewSays: "Once the state certifies and sends us the paperwork, the new Senator is sworn in. But since the state said they don’t expect to certify until the end of the month, and we expect to finish before the end of the month…" https://t.co/EpkAd41bS0 — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) December 12, 2017

So it all depends on when Alabama certifies and when the Senate concludes its business for the year:

Alabama SoS office says their "anticipated date of certification is sometime from December 27 – 29." deadline is Jan. 3 https://t.co/4WNqrz2LJu — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) December 13, 2017

But there’s a catch. A recount can’t happen until the election is certified:

AL Sec. of State: "[A] recount cannot occur until after the certification occurs and certification will occur sometime between the 26th of December but no later than the 3rd of January." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) December 13, 2017

Moore, who hasn’t conceded yet, can pay for his own recount even one is not mandatorily triggered:

Moore did not concede. Here's what could happen next:

1) After certification – if Roy and Doug are within .5% of each other, there is an automatic recount.

2) Regardless of the final tally, after certification, Moore's campaign could request and PAY for a state recount #alsen pic.twitter.com/78DJ7bALT3 — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) December 13, 2017

And we’ll end it on this example of the certification process from Warren’s own state:

Scott Brown won on Jan 19, wasn't seated until Feb 4. We did this news cycle already. I was there. So were you. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 13, 2017

Game over, Dems.

***

Related:

Paul Krugman had Dem spin ready to go if Roy Moore won (Hint: 'Beyond parody') https://t.co/KkW0PHfhVl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017

TFW Dems realize Charles Barkley should actually run the DNC https://t.co/wTSOkpCUfp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017

'Suck it, Bannon': Drudge, Ari Fleischer, Meghan McCain, Rep. Peter King and others weigh in on Doug Jones victory https://t.co/bd0E8oKgTV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017