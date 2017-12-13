As Twitchy reported Wednesday morning, depending on which reports are to be believed, Omarosa Manigault either resigned or was let go from her position at the White House.

White House reporter April Ryan was among journos implying White House Chief of Staff John Kelly got the Secret Service involved in escorting Manigault from the building. “He told the Secret Service to get her out of here” said Ryan, quoting “sources.”

Here’s @AprilDRyan on what exactly went down with Omarosa suddenly leaving the White House: https://t.co/WPet45xBbZ — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) December 13, 2017

In a different CNN interview, Ryan said said the Secret Service escorted her “off the property.”

.@AprilDRyan reports Omarosa is leaving the White House because General Kelly "was tired of all the drama." She "was very vulgar, she was cursing" when he let her know and tried to go see Trump in his residence, but was escorted out by Secret Service https://t.co/tXu1J9HEOw — Deena Zeina Zaru (@Deena_CNN) December 13, 2017

The US Secret Service is just the latest entity to sound the “fake news” alarm, at least about the part of the story alleging they had a role in physically removing Omarosa from the grounds:

Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is incorrect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

So you are you gonna believe, the Secret Service or a CNN contributor’s “sources”? YOU make the call!

This is peak #2017 https://t.co/3deEdZ0Ht8 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 13, 2017

Without a doubt!

Secret Service now has to help correct MSM Fake News. These clowns in the media are sad sacks of you know what. https://t.co/nGStZyLf55 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 13, 2017

April Ryan – how many sources did you pursue in this "scoop"? https://t.co/L8iTQepf9s — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 13, 2017

Boy the MEDIA getting called out by @SecretService Twitter! https://t.co/2gLrwyOPkI — 🐥⚖️Chick N Charge🍸 (@6ftmommy) December 14, 2017

Sad when the Secret Service has to correct the #FakeNews https://t.co/uBEGQRS3kx — Amy Howell (@HowellMarketing) December 13, 2017

Report referred to as incorrect by the Secret Service came via April Ryan, White House Correspondent for American Urban Networks. Ryan also serves as a CNN contributor. https://t.co/JNym4QB0G3 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 14, 2017

Wow. I have never seen the @SecretService step into a news story to deny or confirm its role in a political matter. https://t.co/xFtsjv1CLp — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) December 13, 2017

Ryan is now apparently seeking more sources to update what she was told by her original sources, or something:

Okay it was not you who removed her but who removed her. https://t.co/uUEJrIPUYX — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

It’s funny when journalists demand somebody else clarify aspects of their own incorrect reporting.