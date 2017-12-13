Breaking news out of the White House this morning — Omarosa Manigault is gone:

Well, at least the will save taxpayers $179,700 next year:

People may not have known what Omarosa actually did in the White House, but whatever it was, she was paid a top salary to do it pic.twitter.com/Lcn2vwPlYF — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 13, 2017

And although the White House put out a statement that Omarosa resigned, media outlets are reporting that she was fired:

Sources have told me that Omarosa, President Trump's White House liaison was fired last night. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) December 13, 2017

Omarosa Manigault Newman fired by Trump administration https://t.co/ZCwe3oy1mG — Fox News Alert (@foxnewsalert) December 13, 2017

White House reporter April Ryan, who has sparred with Omarosa in the past, tweeted there was “a lot of drama at the White House last night” and that the former “Apprentice” contestant had to be escorted out of the building:

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

This is not the first firing for Omarosa from Trump! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Yikes.

Update — She cursed at General Kelly?

The Omarosa plot thickens. Reports that Kelly fired her, and she responded with a furious barrage of curses. Had to be escorted off the grounds by security — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) December 13, 2017

Update 2:

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

***

Related:

'FAKE': Omarosa goes to war over report that she made a sexual assault victim cry after the debate https://t.co/Dzs0jz1tjo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 11, 2016