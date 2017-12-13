Breaking news out of the White House this morning — Omarosa Manigault is gone:

Well, at least the will save taxpayers $179,700 next year:

And although the White House put out a statement that Omarosa resigned, media outlets are reporting that she was fired:

Trending

White House reporter April Ryan, who has sparred with Omarosa in the past, tweeted there was “a lot of drama at the White House last night” and that the former “Apprentice” contestant had to be escorted out of the building:

Yikes.

Update — She cursed at General Kelly?

Update 2:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: OmarosaWhite House