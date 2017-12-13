Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein is among the DOJ officials being grilled by members of the House Judiciary Committee partly about text messages between two FBI agents who were working on the Mueller probe. The texts indicate the agents were rabidly anti-Trump (and didn’t like Bernie Sanders either) but were complimentary of Hillary Clinton. The New York Times framed the House hearing this way:

That’s NOT an uncommon approach from the media.

Trending

That approach looks so familiar.

“Republicans pounce,” “Democrats say.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBI investigationHouse Oversight CommitteeMueller investigationRod Rosenstein