Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein is among the DOJ officials being grilled by members of the House Judiciary Committee partly about text messages between two FBI agents who were working on the Mueller probe. The texts indicate the agents were rabidly anti-Trump (and didn’t like Bernie Sanders either) but were complimentary of Hillary Clinton. The New York Times framed the House hearing this way:

Of course the NY Times makes the story about Republicans https://t.co/7LpXng0z5T pic.twitter.com/cJqf4ieVzm — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) December 13, 2017

That’s NOT an uncommon approach from the media.

And curiously does not include the most damning text about an "insurance policy" against Trump if he was elected https://t.co/7LpXng0z5T — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) December 13, 2017

"Democrats say….Democrats say" (definitely not us at the NY Times) pic.twitter.com/MCwoMX497V — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) December 13, 2017

That approach looks so familiar.

“Republicans pounce,” “Democrats say.”