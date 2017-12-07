Time Magazine announced recently that their “Person of the Year” is the “silence breakers” from the #MeToo movement. However, Juanita Broaddrick has a question for Time about a story that didn’t make the cut:

When might Broaddrick expect an answer, Time Mag?

