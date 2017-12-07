Time Magazine announced recently that their “Person of the Year” is the “silence breakers” from the #MeToo movement. However, Juanita Broaddrick has a question for Time about a story that didn’t make the cut:

Time magazine asked to interview me re: #metoo movement. The comments I gave were deemed of no value. I'd like to know why. Could it be I didn't fit in their liberal victim mold. @TIME — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 7, 2017

When might Broaddrick expect an answer, Time Mag?

Not fair. What she has to say matters too 💔 https://t.co/7f43LQ1ghT — gypsychick (@CamRooMom) December 7, 2017

why were none of Clinton's victims on the cover? https://t.co/dF96SPKppO — jo leone (@joleone) December 7, 2017

Thought you'd appreciate this. After all you three were the ORIGINAL "SILENCE BREAKERS." pic.twitter.com/BTrqU3ENC6 — Jan_in_NYC (@Jan_in_NYC) December 7, 2017

***

Related:

Gabriel Sherman, Yashar Ali hit @Time for leaving off THIS #MeToo victim from its #PersonOfTheYear cover

‘Are you listening, NBC?’ Juanita Broaddrick puts NBC in the hot seat (it’s about TIME!)

NYT: Right-wing conspiracies to blame for liberal women doubting Juanita Broaddrick