Time Magazine announced recently that their “Person of the Year” is the “silence breakers” from the #MeToo movement. However, Juanita Broaddrick has a question for Time about a story that didn’t make the cut:
Time magazine asked to interview me re: #metoo movement. The comments I gave were deemed of no value. I'd like to know why. Could it be I didn't fit in their liberal victim mold. @TIME
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 7, 2017
When might Broaddrick expect an answer, Time Mag?
True shame https://t.co/Nnsr8jQUiv
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 7, 2017
So now we pick and choose our victims @TIME that’s shameful #hervoicematters #time #TIMEPOY #metoo https://t.co/lzsReDQqVt
— Amanda (@1fairmaiden) December 7, 2017
Not fair. What she has to say matters too 💔 https://t.co/7f43LQ1ghT
— gypsychick (@CamRooMom) December 7, 2017
why were none of Clinton's victims on the cover? https://t.co/dF96SPKppO
— jo leone (@joleone) December 7, 2017
Thought you'd appreciate this. After all you three were the ORIGINAL "SILENCE BREAKERS." pic.twitter.com/BTrqU3ENC6
— Jan_in_NYC (@Jan_in_NYC) December 7, 2017
