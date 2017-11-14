MSNBC’s Chris Hayes of all people inspired liberals to take a good, long look at themselves in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore:

Long-standing accusations of rape lodged against Bill Clinton sure take the fun out of left-wingers calling conservatives hypocrites for supporting Roy Moore. Just maybe it was time to finally shake the dust off that skeleton in the closet?

In Monday’s New York Times, op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote a piece called, “I Believe Juanita.” She does believe the rape charge lodged by Juanita Broaddrick, but she can understand why liberal women were slow in the ’90s to grant Clinton’s accuser credibility. It was the people behind the vast, right-wing conspiracy flooding politics with lies.

Goldberg writes that “the Clinton years, in which epistemological warfare emerged as a key part of the Republican political arsenal, show us why we should be wary of allegations that bubble up from the right-wing press …. In this environment, it would have been absurd to take accusations of assault and harassment made against Clinton at face value.”

So that’s why no one held Clinton accountable in the ’90s — there were just too many right-wing lies floating around. Got it.

Yep.

Trending

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonJuanita BroaddrickMichelle Goldbergnew york timesRoy Moorevast right-wing conspiracy