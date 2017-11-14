MSNBC’s Chris Hayes of all people inspired liberals to take a good, long look at themselves in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore:

As gross and cynical and hypocrtical as the right's "what about Bill Clinton" stuff is, it's also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

Long-standing accusations of rape lodged against Bill Clinton sure take the fun out of left-wingers calling conservatives hypocrites for supporting Roy Moore. Just maybe it was time to finally shake the dust off that skeleton in the closet?

In Monday’s New York Times, op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote a piece called, “I Believe Juanita.” She does believe the rape charge lodged by Juanita Broaddrick, but she can understand why liberal women were slow in the ’90s to grant Clinton’s accuser credibility. It was the people behind the vast, right-wing conspiracy flooding politics with lies.

Right-wing conspiracy theories about Bill Clinton are why many doubted Broaddrick's claims, argues @michelleinbklyn https://t.co/meVE5S6hUW — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 14, 2017

No they aren't. Leftwing media and feminists whoring themselves for abortion are why people were lied to about Broaddrick's claims. https://t.co/xS9HPVdmes — MonBossyMothma-WR (@nowhere_nh) November 14, 2017

Goldberg writes that “the Clinton years, in which epistemological warfare emerged as a key part of the Republican political arsenal, show us why we should be wary of allegations that bubble up from the right-wing press …. In this environment, it would have been absurd to take accusations of assault and harassment made against Clinton at face value.”

So that’s why no one held Clinton accountable in the ’90s — there were just too many right-wing lies floating around. Got it.

So this is how we're going to play this. https://t.co/0ZWUbS4Rzr — Goodnight Gracie (@nightowl197395) November 14, 2017

Yep.

Lib media, you have your talking point: https://t.co/RzbuqdJExZ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 14, 2017

“It's the right's fault we protected, defended and canonized an accused rapist. They made us do it." https://t.co/FEXLHgKvym — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 14, 2017

And not because the left wanted to wring out every last bit of usefulness from the Clintons before throwing Bill under the bus when the two of them were finally politically washed up two decades later. https://t.co/D5342LT6np — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 14, 2017

It's the right's fault that Bill Clinton's accusers have been ignored for decades. Yeah, that makes total sense. I mean, the accusations were brought up as recently as the most recent election, but the press wouldn't want to damage his Wife's chances right? Dodge, dodge, cover. https://t.co/F7FaOlsoU6 — Tom Taylor (@tom_xxi) November 14, 2017

The left ignored a serial sexual predator with its ranks because he won elections, and it's all the right's fault. 😏 https://t.co/ud6GqKWMa2 — Howard Wall (@HJWallEcon) November 14, 2017

Dumbest thing we’ll read all day. https://t.co/HaMxbIRah2 — Jake Blum 🇺🇸 (@RealJakeBlum) November 14, 2017

She graciously allows a carve out (now) for Broaddrick, but Goldberg's thesis is that we shouldn't #believewomen when they accuse Democrats. https://t.co/5wMocUBNPF — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 14, 2017

Hypocrisy is not a good look. Neither is biased journalism.

You’re on a roll. https://t.co/KbuYNckeOI — Jake, MBA (@jake_the4th) November 14, 2017

Yeah, sure. Or, it could just be that Democrats defend any Democrat accused of anything no matter what. https://t.co/1bMYZ5NGxW — eyedoc11 (@EyeDoc11) November 14, 2017

Translation: Democrats were happy to cover for a sexual predator and create a culture where female victims of sexual assault were villainized because it helped them politically. https://t.co/c0WoVPQgFM — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) November 14, 2017

If I spent 25yrs covering for a rapist and maligning his victims, I might blame other people, too. But I don’t know, because I’ve never done that. https://t.co/UERYmsVi8B — L (@PartymanRandy) November 14, 2017

Please ignore our ignoring Bill Clinton's accusers from 1980's to 2016. No really please memory hole our enabling him. PRETTY PLEASE#FakeNews https://t.co/4tUhMqY0ej — Unless…. (@blackdoglurking) November 14, 2017

When you have to put a hit out on the Clintons but you also need a self serving reason why you hadn’t done it yet. https://t.co/ZpW9rdGZwr — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 14, 2017

At the time, Juanita's story was called just another Right-Wing Conspiracy. You can't blame Conservatives for this. Try again. https://t.co/N0j6VfwmaI — A Stand Up Girl (@AStandUpGirl) November 14, 2017

At least they are *finally* not just blaming the vast right-wing conOH MY GODhttps://t.co/iImJLKvLrV — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 14, 2017

Apparently you forgot why https://t.co/VFgietMYUf was created, and Lanny Davis and crew crucified these poor ladies https://t.co/idCtP8i9tA — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) November 14, 2017

We propped up a rapist and his enabler wife, but it was Republicans fault. Amazing. https://t.co/1dtBOY7leb — Dick Ng Bimbos (@BillySullivan7) November 14, 2017

And we’ve come full circle. It’s conservatives’ fault that Democrats defended Bill Clinton, because of course it is. Heads we win, tails you lose. https://t.co/1NSMhpgspH — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 14, 2017

Yeah, sure, it’s Republicans fault the Democrats tried to destroy this woman’s life and accused her of lying for 25 years. Y’all are fucking dispicable. https://t.co/O1h20wjF3e — Heather (@hboulware) November 14, 2017

Sorry, @michelleinbklyn, but I remember the 90s very well. R-wing conspiracy theories were NOT why Broaddrick was not believed by Democrats. This was during investigations by independent counsel Ken Starr. Bill Clinton "had" to be saved from the swinging axe of impeachment. https://t.co/VyhY3fGdhJ — Michael (@Michael2014abc) November 14, 2017

Well….that's one hell of a spin https://t.co/CRzSbQGXDp — Sarah The Roma🍷 (@ToothpasteWords) November 14, 2017

Oh, horseshit. Even for the @NYTimes, this is a huge pile of intellectual dishonesty. Being the people who invented identity politics and the #WarOnWomen, liberals sure make a lot of excuses to ignore their own rules. https://t.co/1McghZpMab — Greg Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) November 14, 2017

Only people who doubted Broaddrick's claims are the people who didn't bother to watch the Dateline interview. But hey… cute theory. https://t.co/fshRzdTiRc — Adam Thomas (@BeachballDelay) November 14, 2017

The irony here is that this article is further evidence that conservatives are right about Broaddrick. https://t.co/vTYjrsidLf — Meh (@RightAllTheTime) November 14, 2017

The NYT showing why people doubt the WaPo story. Democracy died in darkness, but it happened in the 90s. https://t.co/PUJjO3YL2X — Nathanael Charles Love (@NathanaelCLove) November 14, 2017

* * *

