It will be hilarious if the hardest hit after all of these Roy Moore allegations is Bill Clinton.
Here’s MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:
As gross and cynical and hypocrtical as the right's "what about Bill Clinton" stuff is, it's also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017
Yes. Yes. Yes.
But we’ve been saying this for years:
Read this account, in light of all we've been hearing and reading this last month, and ask yourself if it's credible. https://t.co/8jymWjFpiF
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017
Oh, so now he believes her?
Does this sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/eCby6bxsGS
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017
Hey, Hayes isn’t perfect here, but we’ll take it:
It's starting… https://t.co/wdGbwbjiQV
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 10, 2017
And this! Finally!! Had to take a shot at us of course, but still!! Acknowledgment! https://t.co/dyMGGy9E96
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 10, 2017
"It's so gross and cynical and hypocritical of them to remind us how gross and cynical and hypocritical we are." But hey, I guess it's a start. https://t.co/VCE7Q57i0c pic.twitter.com/d4jCw5RSsZ
— Jim Treacher, which is admittedly a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 10, 2017
Why I have so much respect for @chrislhayes and why he's not only one of the sharpest but most principled journos in the country. Takes guts to say this as a Dem. https://t.co/YY26WIQXo9
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 10, 2017