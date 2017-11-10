It will be hilarious if the hardest hit after all of these Roy Moore allegations is Bill Clinton.

Here’s MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

As gross and cynical and hypocrtical as the right's "what about Bill Clinton" stuff is, it's also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

Yes. Yes. Yes.

But we’ve been saying this for years:

Read this account, in light of all we've been hearing and reading this last month, and ask yourself if it's credible. https://t.co/8jymWjFpiF — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

Oh, so now he believes her?

Does this sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/eCby6bxsGS — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 10, 2017

Hey, Hayes isn’t perfect here, but we’ll take it:

And this! Finally!! Had to take a shot at us of course, but still!! Acknowledgment! https://t.co/dyMGGy9E96 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 10, 2017

"It's so gross and cynical and hypocritical of them to remind us how gross and cynical and hypocritical we are." But hey, I guess it's a start. https://t.co/VCE7Q57i0c pic.twitter.com/d4jCw5RSsZ — Jim Treacher, which is admittedly a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 10, 2017